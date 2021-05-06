Krispy Kreme owner takes first step toward IPO for doughnut company

Depending on when shareholders invested in the shares, the $21 share price either represented a major loss or a tremendous windfall.

Interestingly, Krispy Kreme debuted in April 2000 at $21 a share with its initial public offering.

The share price hit an all-time high of $108.50 in November 2000 before being split twice in 2001.

Those who bought stock at the all-time low of $1.12 in March 2009 reaped a tremendous investment return.

Under the leadership of Jim Morgan, who at one time ran the company as chairman, chief executive and president, Krispy Kreme made a remarkable financial turnaround that includes being profitable the past seven years and re-establishing itself as a major global competitor.

At the depth of its corporate struggles, the company was rumored as a potential target of several companies because the board, at that time, may have had to accept a low offer.

By 2013, however, analysts were speculating that Morgan and his management team had done such a good job of bringing the company back from the corporate abyss that an offer too good to turn down could be made.