Krispy Kreme parent company discloses succession plan

JAB Holding Co., the parent company of Krispy Kreme Inc., said Friday it has promoted Joachim Creus to managing partner, effective immediately, and designated him as successor to chairman Peter Harf.

The group also promoted Ricardo Rittes to senior partner and Trevor Ashley to partner.

Creus joined JAB in 2010. The company said Creus has been at the center of JAB’s major investments and expansion initiatives, including its platform acquisitions and the creation of JAB Consumer Partners.

JAB and JAB Consumer Partners is the largest shareholder of Keurig Dr Pepper and Coty Inc.

Besides Krispy Kreme, JAB has controlling stakes in: JDE Peet’s; NVA, one of the world’s largest animal-care services platforms; Panera Brands; Caribou Coffee; Einstein Bagels; Pret A Manger; and Espresso House.

