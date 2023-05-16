JAB Holding Co., the parent company of Krispy Kreme Inc., said Tuesday its pet insurance platform has expanded through buying a majority interest in Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc.

Zoetis, the world’s largest animal health company, will maintain a significant minority stake in Pumpkin and continue its commercial partnership with the business

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Since Zoetis launched Pumpkin in 2020, it has grown to provide insurance to more than 65,000 pets across the United States.

Pumpkin works with veterinarians to create differentiated wellness offerings and provides a holistic accident and illness insurance plan so pet parents can help keep their cats and dogs healthy year-round.

Since its entry into the industry in 2021, JAB has become a leading provider of pet insurance globally, insuring more than 3.3 million pets. It projects reaching 4 million pets by the end of 2024.

JAB’s global pet insurance portfolio includes leading brands such as AKC, ASPCA, Figo, Pet Partners and Pets Plus Us in the United States and Canada, and Agila, Animal Friends, Assur O’Poil, Everypaw and Pet Protect in the U.K. and Europe.