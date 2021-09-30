Krispy Kreme plans to take majority control of Canadian franchisee

Krispy Kreme Inc. said Thursday that it plans to take majority control of franchisee and operator Krispy K Canada.
The doughnut maker, based in Charlotte, said operating partners Christopher Lindsay and Kelcey Hamaker will remain as co-chief executive of the entity and managers of daily operations for Krispy K Canada shops.
The deal is projected to close in the fourth quarter. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"The company’s investment reflects its confidence in the strength of Krispy K Canada’s business, the opportunity to expand its omnichannel strategy in the region and the current Canadian leadership team."
Upon the completion of the deal, Krispy Kreme will control 75% of sales across its global network.
Krispy Kreme, which became publicly traded for the second time on July 1, combines its U.S. and Canadian markets in financial reports, although it said it has 11 "points of access" currently in Canada.
Krispy K Canada’s revenue, which is currently reflected in Krispy Kreme’s market development segment, will consolidate into Krispy Kreme’s U.S. and Canada reporting segment.
Through the first half of fiscal 2021, the U.S. and Canada represented $453.4 million of its net revenue, or 67% of its first-half revenue of just under $671 million.
As of July 4, there were a combined 237 "hot light theater shops" and 56 fresh shops in the two countries, up from 176 theater shops and 45 fresh shops on June 28, 2020.
“Through our global transformation, we have laid the groundwork to capitalize on the runway for growth in Canada by deploying our omnichannel strategy," Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme's chief executive, said in a statement.
By comparison, the company said that the United Kingdom and Australia — markets with similar dynamics to Canada — each currently have more than 1,000 points of access.
336-727-7376