Krispy Kreme posts first profitable quarter in second run as publicly traded company

Tattersfield said the company has “been able to successfully pass through price increases in the U.S. in September and November addressing inflation.”

Krispy Kreme provides its initial fiscal 2022 financial guidance where it projects net revenue in a range of $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. That would represent an 11% to 13% increase over fiscal 2021.

It also projects adjusted net income in a range of $65 million to $69 million, and adjusted earnings in a range of 38 to 41 cents.

“Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to deliver another year of double-digit revenue growth in 2022," Tattersfield said.

"Our performance will be led by the expansion of our omni-channel model, as we continue to significantly expand our points of access. We will continue our transformation to the more profitable and capital efficient hub and spoke model in the U.S. and Canada.

"We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to open in at least three new countries in 2022 and expand our global footprint for years to come," he said.

Hale Stewart, a contributing analyst with Seeking Alpha, has said that Krispy Kreme “is a growth and timing story ... and in in fast-growth mode.”