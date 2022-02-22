Krispy Kreme posts first profitable quarter in second run as publicly traded company

A sizable revenue increase boosted Krispy Kreme Inc. to its first quarterly profit during its second run as a publicly traded company.
The Charlotte-based doughnut manufacturer reported Tuesday net income of $4.3 million.
That's compared with a $5.7 million loss for the third quarter, $15 million loss in the second quarter and $14.8 million loss a year ago.
Adjusted net income reached $16 million when including $17.2 million in revenue from its legacy wholesale business that it exited during fiscal 2021.
During the first half of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme said it has shifted from a legacy wholesale business to what it calls “delivered fresh daily” outlets that include grocery, big-box retail and convenience stores.
"The economies of scale from adding over 2,000 global points of access in the last 12 months, as well as successful price increases in September and November, more than offset wage and commodity inflation," the company said.
In September, Krispy Kreme raised its prices by what it termed "low single digits" for the second time in fiscal 2021, in part to help offset higher employee wages.
The company said it had 10,427 U.S. and international “points of access” as of Jan. 2, compared with 9,575 in the third quarter and 8,316 a year ago.
The delivered fresh daily outlets represent 5,204 of its U.S. and Canadian points of access as of Jan. 2, along with 241 hot-now doughnut shops, 210 Insomnia cookie shops and 66 “fresh” shops that receive product transferred from the hot-now shops in a hub-and-spoke business model.
It also added two food cart/food trucks to its mix during the fourth quarter. Those are planned to be located in airports, train stations and other transportation venues.
Internationally, the mix is 2,488 delivered fresh daily outlets, 370 fresh shops, 32 hot-now shops and one food cart/food truck.
Krispy returned to publicly traded status on July 1 after being bought for $1.35 billion by JAB Holdings and taken private in 2016.
The company had 1 cent in diluted earnings, compared with a loss of 4 cents in the third quarter, a loss of 13 cents in the second quarter and a loss of 12 cents a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 8 cents a share, of which 2 cents was accounted for from share county dilution from its 2021 initial public offering.
The average earnings projection was 9 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time charges and gains in their forecasts.
U.S. and Canada sales jumped 10.5% year over year to $249.2 million, while international sales grew by 25.7% to $90 million. The category titled market development rose 9.9% to $31.4 million.
The company issued an earnings update Dec. 20 in which it raised fiscal 2021 guidance slightly to reflect what management called “strong momentum in the fourth quarter.”
Krispy Kreme reported a $14.8 million loss for fiscal 2021, while adjusted net income was $66.7 million when factoring in $98.8 million in revenue from the exited legacy wholesale business.
Krispy Kreme's fiscal revenue was raised from a range of $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion to a range of $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion.
The company reported Tuesday net revenue of $1.38 billion.
During the earnings update, it raised adjusted net income range from $62 million to $68 million to a range $65 million to $68 million.
On Tuesday, the company reported $66.7 million.
"Our fourth-quarter and full-year results demonstrate the benefits of our omni-channel model and global expansion strategy, which allow us to meet consumer demand with premium, fresh doughnuts," chief executive Mike Tattersfield said in a statement.
Tattersfield said the company has “been able to successfully pass through price increases in the U.S. in September and November addressing inflation.”
Krispy Kreme provides its initial fiscal 2022 financial guidance where it projects net revenue in a range of $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. That would represent an 11% to 13% increase over fiscal 2021.
It also projects adjusted net income in a range of $65 million to $69 million, and adjusted earnings in a range of 38 to 41 cents.
“Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to deliver another year of double-digit revenue growth in 2022," Tattersfield said.
"Our performance will be led by the expansion of our omni-channel model, as we continue to significantly expand our points of access. We will continue our transformation to the more profitable and capital efficient hub and spoke model in the U.S. and Canada.
"We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to open in at least three new countries in 2022 and expand our global footprint for years to come," he said.
Hale Stewart, a contributing analyst with Seeking Alpha, has said that Krispy Kreme “is a growth and timing story ... and in in fast-growth mode.”
“Its revenues are growing at a solid clip. So far, the company is managing the financial aspect of that growth well.
“After going public, the company’s stock consolidated,” Stewart said. “But momentum is rising, meaning it’s a good time to take a position.
On Dec. 3, Krispy Kreme’s parent company expanded its ownership stake in an effort to shore up the share price following an analyst downgrade.
Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber told investors Dec. 1 he had changed his rating on Krispy’s stock from neutral to sell with a $14 share-price target.
In response, Krispy Kreme parent company JAB Holdings Co. entered into a three-year total return swap agreement with BNP Paribas for up to 6.5 million shares
JAB currently owns 45% of Krispy Kreme’s outstanding shares, or 75.15 million out of 167.25 million shares.
The agreement requires BNP to acquire Krispy Kreme shares in the open market over the next few months. Adding 6.5 million shares would up its ownership stake to 48.3%.
That’s down from a 75.7% to 77.6% ownership stake at the time of Krispy’s second initial public offering.
