Krispy Kreme posts mixed financial results in first quarterly report since IPO

U.S. and Canada sales jumped 25.3% to $230.9 million, while international sales more than doubled to $89.2 million. The category titled market development rose 10.4% to $29 million.

"The second quarter saw great continued momentum in the U.S. and Canada, enhanced by strong on-going recovery in International," Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme's chief executive, said in a statement.

"As a result, we are confident in our short and long-term growth targets as we continue to execute on our strategy."

Fiscal 2021 guidance

Krispy Kreme offered its first fiscal 2021 earnings guidance. It projected revenue between $1.34 billion and $1.38 billion, or up 19.4% to 23% compared with a record $1.12 billion in sales in fiscal 2020.

The guidance is for adjusted net income of $62 million to $68 million, or up 46.4% to 60.6% from $47.9 million in fiscal 2020. Krispy Kreme had a non-adjusted loss of $60.9 million in fiscal 2020.

Krispy Kreme projects paying an initial 3.5-cent quarterly dividend for the third quarter.

Investors responding to the quarterly report by sending the share price up 26 cents, or by 1.8%, to $14.30 in after-market trading.