Krispy Kreme posts mixed financial results in first quarterly report since IPO

Krispy Kreme Inc. posted mixed results in its first quarterly earnings report since returning to publicly traded status on July 1.
The Charlotte-based doughnut manufacturer reported after the stock market closed Tuesday a $15 million loss for the second quarter. It had an earnings loss of 13 cents a share.
However, the company had adjusted net income of $17.8 million when excluding several one-time expenses, such as $8.3 million in share-based compensation, $6.7 million in initial public offering expenses and $1.3 million in restructuring and severance expenses.
Adjusted earnings were 13 cents a share.
The average earnings projection was 13 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time charges and gains in their forecasts.
There were past, present and future measuring sticks in the report given it was Krispy Kreme's first public financial disclosure since 2016.
The company reported $349.2 million in second-quarter revenue, compared with $321.8 million in the first quarter and $236.6 million a year ago.
However, Krispy Kreme's bottom line for the second quarter was affected by $9.9 million in income tax expenses, compared with a $1.5 million benefit a year ago.
U.S. and Canada sales jumped 25.3% to $230.9 million, while international sales more than doubled to $89.2 million. The category titled market development rose 10.4% to $29 million.
"The second quarter saw great continued momentum in the U.S. and Canada, enhanced by strong on-going recovery in International," Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme's chief executive, said in a statement.
"As a result, we are confident in our short and long-term growth targets as we continue to execute on our strategy."
Fiscal 2021 guidance
Krispy Kreme offered its first fiscal 2021 earnings guidance. It projected revenue between $1.34 billion and $1.38 billion, or up 19.4% to 23% compared with a record $1.12 billion in sales in fiscal 2020.
The guidance is for adjusted net income of $62 million to $68 million, or up 46.4% to 60.6% from $47.9 million in fiscal 2020. Krispy Kreme had a non-adjusted loss of $60.9 million in fiscal 2020.
Krispy Kreme projects paying an initial 3.5-cent quarterly dividend for the third quarter.
Investors responding to the quarterly report by sending the share price up 26 cents, or by 1.8%, to $14.30 in after-market trading.
The share price, however, has floundered much of the six weeks of trading since the IPO.
The day before the July 1 IPO, underwriters surprisingly lowered the share price from a projected $21 to $24 a share to $17.
After reaching an opening day high of $21.69, the share price dropped below the $17 IPO share price on July 19.
The closing price has rebounded above $17 just once since July 19. It finished Tuesday at a post-IPO low of $14.04.
Part of Krispy Kreme's revenue comes from its ownership of the Insomnia Cookies brand that generates the majority of its cookies, cookie cakes, ice cream and brownies sales online.
During the first half of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme said it has shifted from a legacy wholesale business to what it calls "delivered fresh daily" outlets that include grocery. big-box retail and convenience stores.
The company said it had 9,575 U.S. and international "points of access" as of July 4, compared with 8,275 in the first quarter and 5,635 a year ago.
The delivered fresh daily outlets represent 5,067 of its U.S. and Canadian points of access, along with 237 hot-now doughnut shops, 199 cookie shops and 56 "fresh" shops that receive product transferred from the hot-now shops in a hub-and-spoke business model.
Internationally, the mix is 2,264 delivered fresh daily outlets, 28 hot-now shops and 354 fresh shops.
The company said it has identified growth potential in large U.S. metro areas, such as Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis and New York, as well as Brazil, China and parts of Western Europe.
It said that new markets will either consist of company-owned shops or entered via franchise operations, to be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Krispy Kreme still lists its global headquarters as based on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, though its executive management team has been based in south Charlotte since late 2018.
