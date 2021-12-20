Krispy Kreme raises slightly 2021 financial guidance; COVID-19 concerns overshadow upgrade

Krispy Kreme's share price opened Monday at $17.17. It was up 1.5% in premarket trading, but traded down as much as 8% before dropping 6.9%, or by $1.19, to close at $15.98.

"The new guidance, while better than earlier estimates, seems to be on target with the average figures from the analyst community," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

Gray said Krispy Kreme management may have felt compelled to provide a positive update now, instead of letting it be a fourth-quarter financial boost, because of COVID-19 concerns on the restaurant sector.

"The uncertainty of possible shutdowns will weigh on most restaurants and service-industry companies," Gray said.

"A lot will depend on how either short-lived or long-lasting these variant spreads are."

Krispy Kreme reiterated long-term financial outlooks of organic revenue growth in the range of 9% to 11%, and adjusted net income growth in a range of 18% to 22%.

"We anticipate exceeding these long-term targets in the full year 2022, as we will no longer be lapping the exit of our legacy wholesale business in the U.S.," Tattersfield said.