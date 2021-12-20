Krispy Kreme raises slightly 2021 financial guidance; COVID-19 concerns overshadow upgrade

Krispy Kreme Inc. released an earnings update Monday in which it raised fiscal 2021 guidance slightly to reflect what management called "strong momentum in the fourth quarter."
The Charlotte-based company had projected fiscal revenue in a range of $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Now, it has increased that range to $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion.
It had estimated adjusted net income of $62 million to $68 million. Now it is projecting a range of $65 million to $68 million.
"Our global omni-channel business has continued to perform well as we benefit from the sharing and gifting occasions of the holiday season," chief executive Mike Tattersfield said in a statement.
“Our U.S. and international businesses have both contributed significantly to our growth this quarter."
Tattersfield said the company has "been able to successfully pass through price increases in the U.S. in September and November addressing inflation.”
Typically, an increase in financial guidance would give a boost to a company's share price.
However, the Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq — where Krispy Kreme is traded — were down significantly Monday amid increasing economic worries about the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant and the continuing surge in the delta variant.
Krispy Kreme's share price opened Monday at $17.17. It was up 1.5% in premarket trading, but traded down as much as 8% before dropping 6.9%, or by $1.19, to close at $15.98.
"The new guidance, while better than earlier estimates, seems to be on target with the average figures from the analyst community," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.
Gray said Krispy Kreme management may have felt compelled to provide a positive update now, instead of letting it be a fourth-quarter financial boost, because of COVID-19 concerns on the restaurant sector.
"The uncertainty of possible shutdowns will weigh on most restaurants and service-industry companies," Gray said.
"A lot will depend on how either short-lived or long-lasting these variant spreads are."
Krispy Kreme reiterated long-term financial outlooks of organic revenue growth in the range of 9% to 11%, and adjusted net income growth in a range of 18% to 22%.
"We anticipate exceeding these long-term targets in the full year 2022, as we will no longer be lapping the exit of our legacy wholesale business in the U.S.," Tattersfield said.
On Dec. 3, Krispy Kreme's parent company expanded its ownership stake in an effort to shore up the share price following an analyst downgrade.
Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber told investors Dec. 1 he had changed his rating on Krispy’s stock from neutral to sell with a $14 share-price target.
Investors responded to Garber’s downgrade by sending the share price down nearly 10% to $13.15.
In response, JAB Holdings Co. entered into a three-year total return swap agreement with BNP Paribas for up to 6.5 million shares. Since JAB announced the agreement, the share price has rebounded by 19.4% to close Friday at $15.70.
An affiliate of JAB Holdings bought Krispy for $1.35 billion in July 2016, taking the company private as part of the transaction. Krispy Kreme returned to publicly traded status July 1, 2021.
Krispy Kreme disclosed in a regulatory filing on Dec. 3 that a JAB affiliate bought 274,683 shares worth a combined $3.9 million.
JAB currently owns 45% of Krispy Kreme’s outstanding shares, or 75.15 million out of 167.25 million shares.
The agreement requires BNP to acquire Krispy Kreme shares in the open market over the next few months.
BNP will pay JAB the difference from any positive stock price performance from the establishment of the swap positions to the termination of the swap.
Conversely, JAB is obligated to pay BNP the difference from any negative stock price performance between those two dates.
Adding 6.5 million shares would up its ownership stake to 48.3%.
That’s down from a 75.7% to 77.6% ownership stake at the time of Krispy’s second initial public offering.
Krispy Kreme reported Nov. 9 having an 18.1% boost in revenue to $342.8 million for the third quarter.
It had a $5.66 million loss for the third quarter, compared with a $15 million loss in the second quarter and $14.8 million loss a year ago.
Hale Stewart, a contributing analyst with Seeking Alpha, wrote Sunday that Krispy Kreme "is a growth and timing story ... and in in fast-growth mode."
"Its revenues are growing at a solid clip. So far, the company is managing the financial aspect of that growth well.
"After going public, the company's stock consolidated," Stewart said. "But momentum is rising, meaning it's a good time to take a position.
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
The decision on whether to convict a twice-impeached former President Donald Trump split North Carolina's two U.S. senators.
The one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred an array of emotions as people tried to process everything that happened over the pa…
Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches chose transformation over…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has …
When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolin…
336-727-7376