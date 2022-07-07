Krispy Kreme receives Nasdaq notice of non-compliance with board composition

Krispy Kreme Inc. said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it has received a non-compliance notification from Nasdaq related to its board of directors' composition.

The focus of the stock market's July 6 notification is that Krispy Kreme currently does not have a majority of its board serving as independent members.

Of Krispy Kreme's 12 board members as of Thursday, six are either directly affiliated with the company — president and chief executive Mike Tattersfield — or are representatives of Krispy Kreme's parent company JAB Holdings Co. or another JAB business unit.

An affiliate of JAB bought Krispy Kreme for $1.35 billion in July 2016, taking the company private as part of the transaction. Krispy Kreme returned to publicly-traded status July 1, 2021, but with JAB owning more than 45% of its shares.

JAB's representatives are: JAB managing partner and chief executive Olivier Goudet, who has been Krispy Kreme's chairman since May 2017; senior partner David Bell; partner Patricia Capel; and partner Lubomira Rochet.

JAB business units with representation are Panera Bread chief operating officer Debbie Roberts and Ozan Dokmecioglu, chief financial officer of Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

Krispy Kreme entered non-compliance status in May when independent board member Carl Lee opted not to stand for re-election at the 2021 annual shareholder meeting.

Before Lee departed the board, Krispy Kreme had seven independent and six non-independent members. The board was reduced to 12 members at that time.

The company officially became out of compliance on July 1.

Nasdaq has presented Krispy Kreme with two deadline options — by its next annual shareholder meeting or by May 17, 2023 — for achieving compliance with having a majority of its board being independent members.

"The board is evaluating options to achieve compliance within the (Nasdaq) cure period, and fully expects to regain compliance within the requisite time," the company said in response to the filing.

"The company is in compliance with all other Nasdaq continued listing standards, including the requirement that certain of the board's committees be comprised solely of independent directors."

In the same filing, Krispy Kreme provided notice of a change in one independent board member.

Henry Yeagley resigned on June 30 after nearly six years on the board. The company said transition "was not caused, in whole or in part, by a disagreement with the company or the board."

The board said Gerhard Pleuhs was elected as a member, effective June 30. Pleuhs is a former general counsel with Mondelez International Inc.

In December, JAB entered into a three-year total return swap agreement with BNP Paribas for up to 6.5 million shares of Krispy Kreme.

JAB currently owns 45% of Krispy’s outstanding shares, or 75.15 million out of 167.25 million shares.

The agreement requires BNP to acquire Krispy shares in the open market over the next few months.

BNP will pay JAB the difference from any positive stock price performance from the establishment of the swap positions to the termination of the swap.

Conversely, JAB is obligated to pay BNP the difference from any negative stock price performance between those two dates.

Adding 6.5 million shares would up its ownership stake to 48.3%.

That’s down from a 75.7% to 77.6% ownership stake at the time of Krispy’s second initial public offering in July 2021.

JAB's willingness to expand its ownership stake came after Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber told investors in December that he had changed his rating on Krispy’s stock from neutral to sell with a $14 share-price target.