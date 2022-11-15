Krispy Kreme reports $13M loss in third quarter

For a second consecutive quarter, the combination of higher production, distribution, operating and marketing costs more than offset Krispy Kreme Inc.’s revenue growth.

The Charlotte-based company reported Tuesday a third-quarter loss of $13 million, compared with a $5.66 million loss a year ago.

Krispy Kreme reported adjusted net income of $4.57 million, compared with $10.1 million a year ago.

The company had an earnings loss of 8 cents, compared with a loss of 4 cents a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 3 cents a share, compared with 6 cents a year ago.

The average earnings projection was 5 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time charges and gains in their forecasts.

Despite the higher-than-projected loss, Krispy Kreme maintained its fiscal 2022 financial guidance after disclosing a sharp reduction during its second-quarter earnings report.

Investors responded to the lower financial guidance in August by sending the share price down as much as 14.8% that day.

Full-year revenue remains projected at a range of $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion, representing a growth range of 10% to $12%.

Adjusted net income is a range of $49 million to $54 million, while adjusted earnings are in a range of 29 cents to 32 cents.

For the third quarter, Krispy Kreme reported a 10.1% increase in revenue to $377.5 million.

U.S. and Canada sales jumped 11.9% year over year to $252.6 million, while international sales grew by 5.3% to $91.9 million. The category titled market development rose 10.9% to just under $33 million.

However, production and distribution costs increased 11.6% to $102.9 million, while operating expenses were up 12.9% to $177.6 million.

Krispy Kreme cited several factors for the increased production, distribution, marketing and operations costs.

They included: the strength of the U.S. dollar affecting foreign currency rates; higher promotional activity from the Beat the Pump pricing promotion in the U.S. through Labor Day; and increased labor and commodity costs.

"Margins improved significantly in the final period of the quarter as we successfully implemented price increases in the U.S., coupled with decreased promotional activity after Labor Day," Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme's president and chief executive, said in a statement

Tattersfield projected the company experiencing "strong momentum" in the fourth quarter, "enhanced by further recent pricing actions in the U.S. and U.K., and a robust global Halloween performance.”

Tattersfield told analysts he felt confident in the company's recent launch of Fritter Fridays as part of its premium price point product offerings along with Hand Cut Cinnamon Roll Sundays.

The current Krispy Kreme menu has a single original glazed doughnut priced at 99 cents, with mid-priced doughnuts at $1.09 and specialty doughnuts at $1.29.

Premium products can be more than a 50% premium to original glazed doughnut costs.

"These limited time offers and innovative products really drive buzz and brand love in addition to more profitable sales," Tattersfield said.

Expanding retail reach

During the first half of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme shifted from a legacy wholesale business to what it calls “delivered fresh daily” outlets that include grocery, big-box retail and convenience stores.

The company had 11,703 U.S. and international “points of access” as of Oct. 2, up from 11,409 in the second quarter, and 10,041 a year ago.

The delivered fresh daily outlets represent 5,720 of its U.S. and Canadian points of access as of Oct. 2, along with: 244 hot-now doughnut shops; 227 Insomnia cookie shops; 67 “fresh” shops that receive product transferred from the hot-now shops in a hub-and-spoke business model; and one cart/food truck.

Internationally, the mix is 3,008 delivered fresh daily outlets, 384 fresh shops, 35 hot-now shops and 12 food cart/food trucks.

“Our international expansion strategy is progressing at a healthy pace," Tattersfield said, citing a recent debut in Jordan and plans to enter France via a joint venture in 2023.

"We are excited to also announce a new development agreement to open in Jamaica next year, bringing our total development deals signed in 2022 to seven international countries representing over 5,000 new potential points of access.”

The company spent $23.5 million on capital investments during the third quarter and $75 million so far in fiscal 2022.

Krispy Kreme reported having $28.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $750.5 million of bank debt.