Krispy Kreme Russian franchisee changes product brand

Krispy Kreme doughnuts have been re-branded to Krunchy Dream by its new Russian franchise owner.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has a new brand and owner in the Russian market after the corporation sold its 30 shops in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The shops were sold during the second quarter to Arkady Novikov, Krispy Kreme’s former franchisee in Russia, the New York Post reported.

Novikov has changed the brand to Krunchy Dream.

