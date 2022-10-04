Krispy Kreme says bonjour to French marketplace with summer 2023 debut planned

More than 21 years after the international debut of Krispy Kreme doughnuts, the restaurant chain is entering the French marketplace with plans for more than 500 points of access over a five-year period, starting in Paris in summer 2023.

Krispy Kreme Inc. defines point of access as "a location at which fresh doughnuts or (Insomnia) cookies can be purchased."

Krispy Kreme has formed a joint venture with Columbus Café, a leading coffee chain in France, through Columbus' holding company Wagram Finances Inc. They have a long-term goal of more than 2,000 points of access in France.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring an American classic, as well as premium, locally inspired doughnuts to France with a terrific partner in Columbus Café," Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"Western Europe is a very important area of focus for the company for further expansion, and we believe Paris ... is the perfect city to embark on that journey.”

Krispy Kreme already has a presence in Ireland, Russia and the United Kingdom. It announced earlier this year signing a development agreement in Switzerland.

When Krispy Kreme began its international expansion push in earnest in 2001, the idea of selling glazed doughnuts outside the United States was met with skepticism about how well the company's product would translate to foreign consumers.

To put that into perspective, Krispy Kreme reported that as of July 3 it had 11,409 U.S. and international points of access, up from 11,027 in the first quarter, and 9,616 a year ago.

Krispy Kreme has stated a long-term goal of at least 50,000 points of access worldwide.

"We define global points of access to include all hot light theater shops, fresh shops, carts, food trucks, DFD (delivered fresh daily) doors and cookie shops, at both Company-owned and franchise locations," according to a regulatory filing.

During 2022, the company also has announced international development deals in Chile, Costa Rica and Jordan, which would expand its reach to at least 35 countries.

Tattersfield said there are "several other new countries in the pipeline as we work to expand our global footprint."

As of July 3, the delivered fresh daily outlets represent 5,520 of its U.S. and Canadian points of access, along with 245 hot-now doughnut shops, 221 Insomnia cookie shops and 66 “fresh” shops that receive product transferred from the hot-now shops in a hub-and-spoke business model.

Internationally, the mix is 3,003 delivered-fresh-daily outlets, 386 fresh shops, 34 hot-now shops and two food cart/food trucks.

Krispy Kreme reported Aug. 17 that second-quarter revenue jumped 7.5% to $375.2 million.

U.S. and Canada sales jumped 8.5% year over year to $250.5 million, while international sales grew by 5.2% to $93.9 million. The category titled market development rose 6.5% to $30.9 million.

However, production and distribution costs increased 18.3% to $100.6 million, while operating expenses were up 10.2% to $173.9 million.