Krispy Kreme sells Stratford Road property for $3.16 million to local realty group

Krispy Kreme Inc.'s strategy for shrinking its local infrastructure presence has continued with the sale of its doughnut shop property at 259 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday, the company sold the property for $3.16 million to Hubbard Realty of Winston-Salem Inc.

John-Lewis Godfrey, chief operating officer for Hubbard, said the transaction represented a sale-leaseback arrangement.

Godfrey said the transaction did not affect Krispy Kreme's shops at 5912 University Parkway or 2442 Lewisville- Clemmons Road in Clemmons.

Krispy Kreme could not be immediately reached for comment on whether the sale of the Stratford property was part of a larger real-estate initiative.

Krispy Kreme said in December 2017 it was shrinking its local workforce and office space as part of moving most critical corporate functions to south Charlotte, as well as in London.

That included reducing its space in its former corporate headquarters at 370 Knollwood St., which is near Salem Parkway and Thruway Shopping Center. Krispy Kreme still occupies the fourth and fifth floors.