Krispy Kreme sells Stratford Road property for $3.16 million to local realty group

Krispy Kreme Inc.'s strategy for shrinking its local infrastructure presence has continued with the sale of its doughnut shop property at 259 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.
According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday, the company sold the property for $3.16 million to Hubbard Realty of Winston-Salem Inc.
John-Lewis Godfrey, chief operating officer for Hubbard, said the transaction represented a sale-leaseback arrangement.
Godfrey said the transaction did not affect Krispy Kreme's shops at 5912 University Parkway or 2442 Lewisville- Clemmons Road in Clemmons.
Krispy Kreme could not be immediately reached for comment on whether the sale of the Stratford property was part of a larger real-estate initiative.
Krispy Kreme said in December 2017 it was shrinking its local workforce and office space as part of moving most critical corporate functions to south Charlotte, as well as in London.
That included reducing its space in its former corporate headquarters at 370 Knollwood St., which is near Salem Parkway and Thruway Shopping Center. Krispy Kreme still occupies the fourth and fifth floors.
Krispy Kreme said in December 2017 that “we will maintain our global headquarters in Winston-Salem while creating new work spaces that reflect our ambition, including new offices in Charlotte and London this year.”
Also in 2017, Krispy Kreme closed its Ivy Avenue production facility as part of reducing its local workforce by 90 jobs.
In November 2021, Allen Tate Cos. consolidated its Winston-Salem offices into 380 Knollwood St. building. Allen Tate moved its agents from offices off Hanes Mall Boulevard and Vest Mill Road.
The Knollwood office has more than 70 Realtors, executives and professional staff that include Allen Tate Mortgage and Insurance representatives.
In September, the Winston-Salem business law firm of Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey PLLC moved into 11,000-square-feet of office space on the sixth floor of the Knollwood building.
The other tenant is Shelco, which is subleasing space from Krispy Kreme on the second floor.
In February 2020, the Class A office buildings at 370 and 380 Knollwood St. were sold for $40.75 million to JDL Castle Corp. and Magnolia Partners by Highwoods Realty Ltd. Partnership of Raleigh.
It was among the largest commercial real-estate deals in Forsyth County in recent years.
