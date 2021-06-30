Krispy Kreme sets initial public offering at $17 a share

Krispy Kreme Inc. will begin its second act as a public traded company Thursday at $17 a share.

That's $4 to $7 a share below what it had projected in a June 25 regulatory filing.

Krispy Kreme confirmed Wednesday it will offer 29.41 million shares of its common stock in an initial public offering projected to close Tuesday.

At that level of offering and share price, Krispy Kreme projects raising $500 million.

By comparison, as of Friday, Krispy Kreme expected to raise between $560 million and $640 million at the initial 26.67 million shares threshold.

The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.41 million shares.

Though the word “doughnut” is not in the proposed corporate name of Krispy Kreme, the stock symbol on Nasdaq will be “DNUT.”

Although a lower opening share price could serve to reduce expectations for the stock, it's not an unfamiliar scenario for the company.

Krispy Kreme's first IPO, which launched on April 5, 2000, was projected by stock analysts at an $18 to $20 share price and a projected raise of $74.75 million. That would be worth $115 million in today's dollars.