Krispy Kreme sets initial public offering at $17 a share

Krispy Kreme Inc. will begin its second act as a public traded company Thursday at $17 a share.
That's $4 to $7 a share below what it had projected in a June 25 regulatory filing.
Krispy Kreme confirmed Wednesday it will offer 29.41 million shares of its common stock in an initial public offering projected to close Tuesday.
At that level of offering and share price, Krispy Kreme projects raising $500 million.
By comparison, as of Friday, Krispy Kreme expected to raise between $560 million and $640 million at the initial 26.67 million shares threshold.
The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.41 million shares.
Though the word “doughnut” is not in the proposed corporate name of Krispy Kreme, the stock symbol on Nasdaq will be “DNUT.”
Although a lower opening share price could serve to reduce expectations for the stock, it's not an unfamiliar scenario for the company.
Krispy Kreme's first IPO, which launched on April 5, 2000, was projected by stock analysts at an $18 to $20 share price and a projected raise of $74.75 million. That would be worth $115 million in today's dollars.
The share price, instead, opened at $21, quickly surged to $32 and ended its first day at $37, up 77%.
The share price hit an all-time high of $108.50 in November 2000 before being split twice in 2001.
The company’s stock was last traded in July 2016, ending a rollercoaster-like 16-year run on the New York Stock Exchange in which the share price plummeted as low as $1.18 in February 2009 amid an accounting controversy.
When Krispy Kreme was sold to privately-held JAB Holdings in 2016, it received $21 a share.
Krispy Kreme disclosed that affiliates of its parent company, JAB Holdings, will own between 75.7% and 77.6% of the common shares following a successful IPO.
Krispy Kreme still lists its global headquarters as based on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, though its executive management team has been based at 2116 Hawkins St. in south Charlotte since late 2018.
The Charlotte address is listed in the two registration filings.
Krispy Kreme said following a successful IPO, it plans to pay a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share beginning sometime in October following the ending of the third quarter on Oct. 3.
The IPO has a who’s-who of financial institutions participating, with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Band of America Securities and Citigroup serving as lead managers. Also participating are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities.
