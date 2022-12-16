Krispy Kreme share price takes big hit. Investors disappointed by company's financial projections.

The share price of Krispy Kreme Inc. has plunged as much as 22% since the company issued Thursday what investors and analysts considered as underwhelming financial guidance for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

The share price closed Friday at $11.74, down from Thursday's opening price of $14.42.

The company reached a 52-week low of $11.25 during trading Friday. By comparison, the 52-week high is $19.55 set in December 2021.

Krispy Kreme presented its latest Investor Day presentation Thursday morning, featuring updates on its strategic vision and long-term growth goals that included its initial fiscal 2026 financial outlook.

According to InvestorPlace.com, analysts and investors were responding to two fiscal-year projections.

The first was reaffirming fiscal 2022 revenue in a range of $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion, which is $10 million to $40 million shy of analysts' projections of $1.53 billion.

The second was projecting low double-digit growth in fiscal 2023, while current analyst forecasts are for $1.68 billion.

The guidance for fiscal 2026 appeared to be more promising at $2.15 billion and adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share. That's compared with a projected fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings range of 29 to 32 cents.

Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme's chief executive, told analysts and investors Thursday that "our continued investments in building a flexible omni-channel model have driven sustainable, profitable top- and bottom-line growth, and will enable us to continue expanding in the U.S. and international markets."

The company has said it expects to reach between three and five international development deal per year through at least 2026.

To put that goal into context, Krispy Kreme signed eight international development agreements in 2022.

It projects reaching at least 18,500 global points of access by fiscal 2026, compared with 11,700 now, of which 6,000 are domestic.

A likely source of much of that growth could come from its in-store partnership with McDonald's that has had a limited pilot program launched in Louisville, Ky.

The company said its long-term goal is at least 75,000 global points of access, which would represent 15,000 in the U.S., 30,000 in its current global territory and an expected 30,000 within "20 signed or planned" country entrances.

Krispy Kreme said Thursday it has about 20,000 employees worldwide and is selling its products in 31 countries.

Automation advancing

The company also updated its initiative at automating "the post-production process" that would include inline icing, inline filling and robotic traying and boxing.

The company estimated that up to 18% of its hot-now doughnuts would be produced on automated lines within 18 months.

It projected a $6 million overall capital investment on automation equipment would yield $2 million in annual savings.

“When you visit one of our hotline theater shops, it is an incredible process that takes over 30 minutes, starting with the mixing of the dough all the way through to the packing of the doughnuts,” Josh Charlesworth, the company’s interim chief financial officer, told investors. He also is global company president and chief operating officer.

“A big part of the process still requires manual intervention. We fill the doughnuts and top them by hand: no wonder we spend over $100 million a year on labor production.”

Krispy Kreme addressed its plans for converting or closing low-performing shops, which includes some drive-thru only locations and offering retail sales at current production hubs.

There could be the closure of 10 to 15 shops in addition to the eight already shut down this year.

“The future will be a much healthier hub and spoke network,” Charlesworth said.

“Whether it's hubs with spokes, or hubs without spokes, we expect to add and convert our shops to deliver to be able to deliver more than 8,000 points of access across the country by 2026, supported by 160 or more hubs with spokes.”

Future markets

Priority new markets in 2023 are listed as Chile and France, while Costa Rica, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Switzerland and some Caribbean countries are considered as secondary markets.

Krispy Kreme identified potential new global market entries beginning in 2024 that incudes Brazil, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain as primary markets.

Listed as potential secondary markets were Bahamas, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Sweden and unidentified countries in Eastern Europe.

When it comes to its Insomnia Cookies division, Krispy Kreme said there the potential to go from 229 outlets currently to more than 1,000 in the U.S., as well as open 50 to 100 locations each in Canada and the United Kingdom.