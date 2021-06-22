Krispy Kreme shoots for $640 million in proceeds for second IPO

Krispy Kreme Inc. has set a goal of raising between $560 million and $640 million from taking the company public again.
The company submitted Tuesday its third registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, this time disclosing an initial share price of between $21 and $24, and number of shares being offered at 26.67 million.
There are plans to offer another 4 million shares to the underwriters for a total potential IPO raise of $736 million. Underwriters have 30 days to decide whether to purchase those shares.
Krispy Kreme did not provide a date for launching the IPO.
“The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions,” the company said on June 1.
Krispy Kreme still lists its global headquarters as based on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, though its executive management team has been based in south Charlotte since late 2018.
Krispy Kreme debuted in April 2000 at $21 a share with its first IPO.
The share price hit an all-time high of $108.50 in November 2000 before being split twice in 2001.
The company’s stock was last traded in July 2016, ending a rollercoaster-like 16-year run on the New York Stock Exchange in which the share price plummeted as low as $1.18 in February 2009.
When Krispy Kreme was sold to privately-held JAB Holdings in 2016, it received $21 a share.
Though the word “doughnut” is not in the proposed corporate name of Krispy Kreme, the stock symbol on Nasdaq will be “DNUT.”
Krispy Kreme disclosed that affiliates of its parent company, JAB Holdings, will own between 75.7% and 77.6% of the common shares following a successful IPO.
The company said it has three main goals with potential proceeds: to repay some corporate debt; to repurchase shares of common stock from some corporate executives; and to make payments in respect of tax withholdings relating to certain restricted stock units that will vest or for which vesting will be accelerated in connection with the IPO.
Krispy Kreme said following a successful IPO, it plans to pay a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share beginning sometime in October following the ending of the third quarter on Oct. 3.
The IPO has a who’s-who of financial institutions participating, with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Band of America Securities and Citigroup serving as lead managers. Also participating are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities.
Removing doughnuts from the corporate name is similar to the step Dunkin’ Brands Inc. took in January 2019 to shorten its brand from Dunkin’ Donuts to Dunkin’ in acknowledgement of selling more than doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme’s motivation for removing doughnuts may come in part from its ownership of the Insomnia Cookies brand that generates the majority of its cookies, cookie cakes, ice cream and brownie sales online.
Financial performance
The prospectus provides a look at Krispy Kreme’s financial performance since 2016.
It had a record $1.12 billion in sales in 2020, nearly doubled from $557 million in 2016. The iconic glazed doughnut represented 64% of its fiscal 2020 doughnut sales.
It reported a $60.9 million loss in 2020, along with $47.9 million in adjusted net income and $152.8 million in adjusted EBITDA.
EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Many analysts put their financial focus on EBITDA when evaluating the performance of a company that has yet to make a profit or is newly profitable.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme reported $321.8 million in revenue, up 23.2%, and a loss of $3.06 million compared with a loss of $11.5 million a year ago.
It had adjusted net income of $18.8 million, which include taking out $3.5 million in consulting and advisory fees in preparation for the IPO.
The company has 8,275 doughnut and Insomnia shops in 30 countries, up from 5,720 in 2016. About one-third of its 2020 sales came outside the U.S. and Canada.
