Krispy Kreme shoots for $640 million in proceeds for second IPO

The company’s stock was last traded in July 2016, ending a rollercoaster-like 16-year run on the New York Stock Exchange in which the share price plummeted as low as $1.18 in February 2009.

When Krispy Kreme was sold to privately-held JAB Holdings in 2016, it received $21 a share.

Though the word “doughnut” is not in the proposed corporate name of Krispy Kreme, the stock symbol on Nasdaq will be “DNUT.”

Krispy Kreme disclosed that affiliates of its parent company, JAB Holdings, will own between 75.7% and 77.6% of the common shares following a successful IPO.

The company said it has three main goals with potential proceeds: to repay some corporate debt; to repurchase shares of common stock from some corporate executives; and to make payments in respect of tax withholdings relating to certain restricted stock units that will vest or for which vesting will be accelerated in connection with the IPO.

Krispy Kreme said following a successful IPO, it plans to pay a quarterly cash dividend of 3.5 cents per share beginning sometime in October following the ending of the third quarter on Oct. 3.