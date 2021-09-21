 Skip to main content
Krispy Kreme stock trading on Russell 2000 Index
Krispy Kreme Inc. said Tuesday its stock is trading on the Russell 2000 Index as of Monday.

The inclusion is part of planned third-quarter initial public-offering additions to the Russell US indexes.

"Krispy Kreme’s inclusion in the Russell 2000® is a meaningful milestone following the successful completion of our IPO in July and is a reflection of our ongoing growth," Mike Tattersfield, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement.

Russell indexes are used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and represents 10 % of the total market capitalization of that index.

