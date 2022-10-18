Krispy Kreme testing glazed doughnuts on menu at McDonald's locations in Ky.

Original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be on the menu at nine McDonald's locations in the Louisville, Ky., market as the restaurant chains test the crossover appeal.

The companies said Tuesday the test market begins Oct. 26 in what McDonald's describes as "a small operations test" in which three flavors of doughnuts will be delivered fresh daily from one of Krispy Kreme's three restaurant locations in Louisville.

The other flavors are chocolate iced with rainbow sprinkles and raspberry filled.

The companies said the doughnuts will be available all day, in-restaurant and drive-thru only, while supplies last. They will be sold individually or in a six-pack of either original glazed or mixed flavors.

McDonald's will be the first quick-service restaurant to feature Krispy Kreme doughnuts on its menu.

Krispy Kreme said the test market is its first partnership with McDonald’s in the U.S.

"We constantly look for new ways to increase access to fresh doughnuts through our delivered fresh daily network — a key element of our omni-channel strategy to attain 50,000 points of access globally," Krispy Kreme said in its news release.

During the first half of fiscal 2021, Krispy Kreme shifted from a legacy wholesale business to what it calls “delivered fresh daily” outlets that include grocery, big-box retail and convenience stores.

The company had 11,409 U.S. and international “points of access” as of July 3, 2022, up from 11,027 in the first quarter, and 9,616 a year ago.

The delivered fresh daily outlets represent 5,520 of its U.S. and Canadian points of access as of July 3, along with 245 hot-now doughnut shops, 221 Insomnia cookie shops and 66 “fresh” shops that receive product transferred from the hot-now shops in a hub-and-spoke business model.

Internationally, the mix is 3,003 delivered fresh daily outlets, 386 fresh shops, 34 hot-now shops and two food cart/food trucks.

McDonald’s said it is "always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions."

"This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items, like Krispy Kreme, could impact operations in our restaurants.

"It’s time to try a Krispy Kreme doughnut with your fav McCafé coffee order. We can’t think of a better way to start your morning ... or afternoon ... or evening."

The decision to partner with McDonald's represents the fleshing out of a concept that analysts had expected Krispy Kreme to attempt dating back to when it was struggling financially in the early 2010s.

At that time, analysts questioned whether Krispy Kreme had recovered enough from a self-inflicted financial setback that an offer too good to turn down could come in the 2012-13 range.

Those forecasts came to fruition in 2016 when Krispy Kreme was sold to privately-held JAB Holdings.

Also in the JAB portfolio are food-service restaurant chains Panera Bread, along with Bagel Brands, Caribou Coffee, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Espresso House, Peet's Coffee and Pret a Manger.

In July 2021, JAB took Krispy Kreme public again.

The company was rumored in late 2009 as a potential target of several companies, including the Wendys Arbys Group interested in Krispy Kreme to add a proven breakfast component to its menu.

Analysts say such a deal would not be surprising given that Wendy’s owned doughnut and sandwich maker Tim Hortons for 10 years before spinning it off in 2006.