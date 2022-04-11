Krispy Kreme ties price of dozen glazed doughnuts to gallon of gas

For the next four Wednesdays, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts customers can get a dozen glazed for the same price as a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline at the U.S. average.

The restaurant chain said Monday it is "tapping from its strategic doughnut reserve" in order to "leave a sweeter taste in motorists’ mouths as they feel the pain at the pump."

The price for the next four Wednesdays will be set on the national average for regular unleaded on the preceding Mondays.

According to AAA, the national average for regular unleaded was $4.11 a gallon on Monday, which would make an original glazed dozen nearly half price from the typical $7.99.

The marketing ploy is a play on President Joe Biden's decision to release oil from the Federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower gasoline prices.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG — price per gallon — of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG — price per Original Glaze,” chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement.

“Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway.

"So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time. "

Krispy Kreme will alert consumers to the price by posting it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

The promotion is good for two sets of the dozen original glazed doughnuts per customer at participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.

It is the latest promotion by Krispy Kreme tied into current events.

In March, the chain said it would have provided a free dozen original glazed if there had been a 12-point victory margin in the men's and women's NCAA national championship basketball game.

Also available was a free original glazed doughnut by bringing in an NCAA tournament bracket.

In the past year, Krispy Kreme also offered a dozen free doughnuts for giving blood during a recent shortage proclaimed by the American Red Cross.

Another civic promotion had Krispy Kreme providing free doughnuts to customers showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for both their first and second dose. That offer ended in December 2021.

Krispy Kreme said in August that it had given away more than 2.5 million original glazed doughnuts via the initiative.

Considering an original glazed doughnut costs 99 cents in a doughnut shop, that represents more than a $2.5 million giveaway promotion.

