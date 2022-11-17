Krispy Kreme to pay $1.19 million to 516 employees who feds allege were not properly paid.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Corp. has agreed to pay $1.19 million in back wages and other damages to 516 employees to resolve overtime violations in multiple store locations nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.

A federal judge for the Western District of Kentucky on Wednesday approved a consent order and permanent injunction submitted Nov. 7 by the department and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Corp.

Krispy Kreme Inc. is the holding corporation for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The U.S. Labor complaint listed the 516 affected workers, but did not list store locations for them. The company has about 9,200 employees in the United States.

Investigators determined that Krispy Kreme "failed to include monthly bonuses in some employees’ regular rates of pay." It appears most of the affected employees are store manager or assistant store managers.

Affected current employees should receive their owed compensation within 45 days, less any applicable deductions. For former employees, Krispy Kreme is required to mail a check to the last known address for each person.

The violations occurred for the vast majority of employees between Nov. 2, 2019, and Nov. 6, 2021.

The amount employees will receive under the settlement ranges from $102 to $13,974.

Krispy Kreme said in a statement Thursday that it "is strongly committed to always paying our dedicated team members fairly for all time worked in accordance with applicable laws."

"We do not agree with the department’s findings and the basis for them.

"However, we have agreed to settle this matter with no admission of wrongdoing in the best interests of our business and our team members."

The department’s Wage and Hour Division first opened an investigation at a Krispy Kreme location in Louisville, Ky.

The department said it "soon determined violations found there were widespread and systemic. The division then expanded its probe to include all the company’s 242 locations nationwide."

According to the complaint, Krispy Kreme violated U.S. Labor provisions "by employing employees in an enterprise engaged in commerce or in the production of goods for commerce for workweeks longer than 40 hours without compensating such employees for their employment in excess of such hours at rates not less than 1½ times the regular rates at which they were employed."

The complaint cited as an example that Krispy Kreme "failed to include certain non-discretionary bonuses paid to assistant general managers in these employees’ regular rate of pay when calculating the overtime premium due."

"Consequently, defendant failed to pay these employees the overtime premium required."

U.S. Labor said Krispy Kreme had included the bonuses in the employees’ regular rate of pay when calculating overtime prior to November 2019.

“Overtime and minimum wage violations are common violations found in food service industry investigations,” Jessica Looman, the principal Deputy Wage and Hour administrator, said in the news release.

“Employers who fail in their obligation to pay minimum wage and overtime wages as the law requires make it harder for workers and their families to make ends meet."