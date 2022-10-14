Kroger plans $24.6 billion grocery store megadeal for Albertsons

The Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, said Friday it plans to pay $24.6 billion for Albertsons Cos. Inc. in one of the largest deals ever in the grocery store sector.

The acquisition is likely to be a major test for federal antitrust regulators since a combined grocery store chain would serve 85 million households in 48 states.

Albertsons’ board of directors announced in February it was considering “strategic alternatives.”

The transaction is expected to close in early 2024, subject to approval from the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

“We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. He would serve in both roles for a combined company.

“This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and non-union competitors.

Albertsons covers 15 states in the Central, Mountain and West Coast regions of the country with about 290,000 employees.

The combined company would have more than 710,000 employees at 4,996 stores, 66 distribution centers, 52 manufacturing plants, 3,972 pharmacies and 2,015 fuel centers.

That includes six Harris Teeter stores in Winston-Salem, along with seven in Greensboro, two in High Point, and one each in Boone, Burlington, Clemmons and Kernersville.

There is no market overlap between Albertsons and Harris Teeter, and only three states — Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas — involving Albertsons and Kroger.

Some analysts say the combination could be a defensive move for both grocery store chains considering competition with Walmart Neighborhood Markets and Amazon’s growing market share both online and through its ownership of Whole Foods.

“The acquisition of Albertsons by Kroger is a great example of the expression ‘the best defense is a good offense,” “ said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University School of Business.

“With the growth in recent years by Walmart, Costco, and to some extent, Amazon further in retail grocery, Kroger has found itself needing to remain highly competitive.

“Acquiring Albertsons, including the Safeway and Vons banners, will add important volume and market share to Kroger’s corporate umbrella and help it regain some valuable momentum against these key competitors.”

The purchase offer is worth $34.10 a share to Albertsons investors, representing Kroger taking on $4.7 billion in Albertsons debt.

As part of the transaction, Albertsons will pay a special cash dividend, projected to be $6.85 a share, of up to $4 billion to its shareholders. The dividend would be payable Nov.7 to shareholders registered as of Oct. 24.

Kroger said it would fund the purchase from having $17.4 billion in fully committed bridge financing in place from Citi and Wells Fargo & Co.

The combined company said it expects to invest $1 billion “to continue raising associate wages and comprehensive benefits after close.”

“Kroger has a track record of successful integrations that combine the strengths of each company while maintaining and enhancing each organization’s distinctive banners and storied histories,” McMullen said.

Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons’ chief executive, said that “given the similarities in the culture and values at Kroger and Albertsons Cos., I am confident that the combination will also have a positive impact on our associates and the communities we are proud to serve.”

“Acquisition can be a much more effective strategy for expanding a retail footprint than building new stores in new markets,” Beahm said.

“You have an established customer base, which is likely to remain loyal if you keep the acquired company’s banner, shopping experience and most of its offerings as Kroger did when it acquired Harris-Teeter.

A combined company would be able to expand the reach of what Kroger calls “alternative profit businesses, such as Kroger’s Retail Media, Kroger Personal Finance and Customer Insights and Albertsons’ Media Collective.

“Kroger has been a leader in using technology and data analytics which will be of benefit to Albertsons,” Beahm said. “Harris Teeter has benefitted from being under the Kroger umbrella by capitalizing on operational efficiencies at the corporate level.

“Albertsons brings significant new geography that would otherwise take Kroger years to build out.”

“This acquisition strategy by Kroger should be good for the corporation, good for its banners, and ultimately good for its customers.”