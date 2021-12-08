 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kroger plans $92M automated fulfillment center in Concord
0 Comments

Kroger plans $92M automated fulfillment center in Concord

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Kroger Co. said Wednesday it will open a high-tech customer fulfillment center in Concord, creating 692 jobs over five years and representing a $92 million capital investment.

Kroger serves customers across a family of stores including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Ralphs and Fred Meyer.

Kroger Fulfillment Network LLC, the subsidiary leading the project, is a vertically integrated network for ambient, chilled and frozen groceries. It uses artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and automation in the delivery fulfillment process.

The center will be located in a 200,000-square-foot building. It is projected to be operational by early 2024.

Kroger Fulfillment Network has two such centers open with plans for at least 12 more nationwide.

The project has been made eligible for up to $2.3 million over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. hiring slows in November, jobless rate dives

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert