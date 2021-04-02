 Skip to main content
La Deara apartment complex sells for $10.9 million
La Deara apartment complex sells for $10.9 million

The La Deara Crest Estates apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $10.9 million to a Charlotte group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 245-unit complex at 2531 La Deara Crest Lane was bought by La Deara Crest 246 LLC.

The seller is A&Y Apartments LLC of Grandville, Mich.

At least 59 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $673.8 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

