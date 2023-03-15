Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings is no longer asking for state economic incentives for a proposed operations center in Research Triangle Park.

The Burlington company filed the notification on Feb. 22. It was disclosed this week by the N.C. Commerce Department after requests from media outlets including the Journal.

Labcorp was made eligible in 2018 for up to $8.2 million in performance-based economic incentives from the state's Job Development Investment Grant program.

In return, Labcorp pledged to create up to 422 jobs and spend $30 million on capital investments for the planned facility at 10 Moore Drive in Durham County.

In the letter to Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sander, an attorney representing Labcorp, Bruce Thompson II, wrote that the decision to terminate the incentive agreement was related to the decision to spin off its clinical development business unit.

On Feb. 10, Labcorp said it has chosen Fortrea as the name of the spin-off.

The incentive agreement would have required Labcorp to maintain a minimum of 422 jobs at the proposed facility over a 12-year period.

If the spinoff is completed, Fortrea employees would no longer work for Labcorp, meaning they wouldn't count toward that baseline.

Thompson said Labcorp has not received any incentive money.

The Triad would gain another publicly traded Fortune 1000 company with the planned spinoff.

Labcorp has projected it would complete the spinoff in the second half of 2023. It requires approvals from shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Upon completion of the spin-off, Fortrea would operate as an independent, publicly traded global business that offers comprehensive drug and medical device development services. Tom Pike, president and chief executive, of Labcorp’s Clinical Development business, will serve as Fortrea’s chairman and chief executive.

Labcorp said Fortrea will have more than 19,000 employees involved in Phase I through IV clinical trial management and commercialization solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations.

Meanwhile, legacy Labcorp would remain focused on testing and other laboratory functions.