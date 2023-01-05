Labcorp names CEO for spin-off Clinical Business unit

Richard Craver: 5 stories that defined 2022

As we learned to live with COVID-19 in our communities during 2022, the local news focus on my beats centered once again on public health, legislative and economic developments.

Forsyth County's largest employer — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at more than 13,000 workers — became a part of the national healthcare consolidation churn for the second time.

After tying its future in October 2019 to Atrium Health in a "strategic combination" featuring a long-sought medical school in Charlotte, Baptist became on Dec. 2 part of the nation's fifth-largest healthcare system when Atrium merged with Advocate Aurora to form Advocate Health.

The great debate on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina came close to reaching an agreement between the state House and Senate in June, only to be carried over into the 2023 session by Republican legislature leaders.

That meant between 450,000 and 650,000 potential beneficiaries were forced to wait another year for action as North Carolina remained one of just 12 non-expansion states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures.

The stunning overnight collapse of United Furniture Industries Inc. on Nov. 22 permanently closed five Triad facilities — where it was reported to have had between 530 and 600 employees, including between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem. United also eliminated 199 jobs in ending local production in July.

United's shutdown — one of the largest manufacturing job cuts in the nation at 2,700 overall — sent employees into a job market offering the promise of other manufacturing employment and the nation's most stringent unemployment benefits.

A major factor of COVID-19 during 2022 involved more Triad residents becoming overwhelmed by medical debt burdens, an issue that became heated talking point in the legislature.

A local example was Kernersville resident Alicia Pender, whose life turned into a physical and emotional tailspin since her COVID-19 diagnosis in December 2020.

However, what is causing Pender the most stress, she said, is being overwhelmed by more than $30,000 in COVID-19 related medical bills.

In April, the nearly 18-year saga surrounding controversial Winston-Salem Dr. Anne Litton White came to a conclusion when she closed her practice as part of the indefinite suspension of her medical license issued in March.

White had been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.

White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations six times before closing her practice, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.