Labcorp names CEO for spin-off Clinical Business unit

Labcorp said Thursday that health-care industry veteran Thomas Pike has been hired as chief executive of its planned Clinical Business spin-off.
The Triad is projected to gain in the second half of 2023 another publicly traded Fortune 1000 company through the Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings spinoff. The spinoff requires approvals from shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Pike begins his new job Tuesday. At the time of the spin-off, he would become the new business' board chairman.
Labcorp is the Triad’s largest Fortune 500 company, ranked No. 230 with fiscal 2021 revenues of $16.12 billion. The 2021 revenues were bolstered significantly by $2.2 billion in COVID-19 testing revenues.
Labcorp has been a Fortune 500 company for 12 years.
Pike has more than 30 years' experience in the health-care industry, including as chief executive of Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.
People are also reading…
Most recently, Pike has co-founded, advised and served as a director for several health care and technology services companies with a focus on patients and clinical research sites.
“Tom’s global leadership experience and proven record in the contract research organization, health care and services industries make him the ideal person to lead the Clinical Development business in its next chapter,” Adam Schechter, chairman and chief executive of Labcorp, said in a statement.
“Tom has the strategic vision and deep operational experience to expand the new company’s market position, accelerate growth and deliver value for customers and stakeholders."
Pike said he was attracted by the potential of the spin-off company, which will be independent while being able to access "Labcorp’s deep health and clinical data set."
"The Clinical Development business will have increased agility to invest in innovation to better serve customers and advance life-saving therapies."
As part of the management transition, Dr. Paul Kirchgraber, chief executive of Labcorp’s Drug Development business, has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of the company upon completion of the spinoff.'
Labcorp said it will announce the board members for the new company, including its lead independent director, before the spinoff is completed.
The Clinical Development business is a global provider of Phase I-IV clinical trials, as well as market access and technology solutions to large and emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations.
Meanwhile, legacy Labcorp would remain focused on routine and esoteric laboratories, central laboratories and early development research laboratories businesses.
The company said the spin-off decision was made after Labcorp’s management team and board of directors “evaluated all avenues to further enhance stakeholder value” that also included initiating a dividend in 2021 and accelerating its share-repurchase program.
The company said the Clinical Development standalone company had $3 billion in fiscal 2021 revenue. That would rank it at No. 828 on the Fortune 1000 list.
Meanwhile, the legacy Labcorp would have about $10.5 billion in revenue, which would rank it No. 348.
“I think this is a smart move that will allow the Clinical Development business to grow, given the increased demand for those services over the last two years,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.
“Given that Labcorp has also been buying back its own shares, they will retain a good portion of the newly issued stock in the Clinical Development business, putting them in a position to potentially realize a profit on the business they bought back in 2014 in Covance.”
Richard Craver: 5 stories that defined 2022
As we learned to live with COVID-19 in our communities during 2022, the local news focus on my beats centered once again on public health, legislative and economic developments.
Forsyth County's largest employer — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at more than 13,000 workers — became a part of the national healthcare consolidation churn for the second time.
After tying its future in October 2019 to Atrium Health in a "strategic combination" featuring a long-sought medical school in Charlotte, Baptist became on Dec. 2 part of the nation's fifth-largest healthcare system when Atrium merged with Advocate Aurora to form Advocate Health.
The great debate on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina came close to reaching an agreement between the state House and Senate in June, only to be carried over into the 2023 session by Republican legislature leaders.
That meant between 450,000 and 650,000 potential beneficiaries were forced to wait another year for action as North Carolina remained one of just 12 non-expansion states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures.
The stunning overnight collapse of United Furniture Industries Inc. on Nov. 22 permanently closed five Triad facilities — where it was reported to have had between 530 and 600 employees, including between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem. United also eliminated 199 jobs in ending local production in July.
United's shutdown — one of the largest manufacturing job cuts in the nation at 2,700 overall — sent employees into a job market offering the promise of other manufacturing employment and the nation's most stringent unemployment benefits.
A major factor of COVID-19 during 2022 involved more Triad residents becoming overwhelmed by medical debt burdens, an issue that became heated talking point in the legislature.
A local example was Kernersville resident Alicia Pender, whose life turned into a physical and emotional tailspin since her COVID-19 diagnosis in December 2020.
However, what is causing Pender the most stress, she said, is being overwhelmed by more than $30,000 in COVID-19 related medical bills.
In April, the nearly 18-year saga surrounding controversial Winston-Salem Dr. Anne Litton White came to a conclusion when she closed her practice as part of the indefinite suspension of her medical license issued in March.
White had been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.
White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations six times before closing her practice, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.
Atrium Health completes merger with Chicago health system. What does that mean for Wake Forest Baptist?
Atrium Health, the parent of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Friday it has completed its mega-merger with Advocate Aurora.
The great — and potentially legislative-defining — debate on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina will not continue in 2022.
These Triad furniture workers learned of immediate job cuts in a middle-of-the-night email. Now they're trying to move on.
LEXINGTON — Betrayed. Disgusted. Infuriated. Disbelieving. Devastated.
Contracting COVID-19 has sent Alicia Pender's life into a physical and emotional tailspin since her diagnosis in December 2020.
Controversial Winston-Salem Dr. Anne Litton White has closed her practice.
336-727-7376