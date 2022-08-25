LabCorp purchases assets from. N.J. academic health system

Laboratory Corp. of America said Wednesday it has completed its acquisition of RWJBarnabas Health’s outreach laboratory business and select related assets. Terms were not disclosed.

RWJBarnabas is New Jersey’s largest academic health system with 12 hospitals in its network.

Its physicians and patients will be able to access an expanded test menu, as well as Labcorp’s extensive network of patient service centers, which includes Labcorp at Walgreens.

In addition, for patients who have been served by a RWJBarnabas laboratory, Labcorp will offer expanded health plan coverage, enhanced service to rural markets and the potential for reduced out-of-pocket lab costs for patients.