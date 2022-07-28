LabCorp's spin-off plan would create Fortune 1000 company out of Clinical Development unit

The Triad would gain another publicly traded Fortune 1000 company with Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings' planned spinoff of its Clinical Development business unit.

Labcorp, based in Burlington, projected Thursday it would complete the spinoff in the second half of 2023. It requires approvals from shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Clinical Development business is a global provider of Phase I-IV clinical trials, as well as market access and technology solutions to large and emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations.

Meanwhile, legacy Labcorp would remain focused on routine and esoteric laboratories, central laboratories and early development research laboratories businesses.

The company said the spin-off decision was made after Labcorp’s management team and board of directors "evaluated all avenues to further enhance stakeholder value" that also included initiating a dividend in 2021 and accelerating its share-repurchase program.

Labcorp's board declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock, payable Sept. 9 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 18.

“Spinning off the Clinical Development business will benefit customers and shareholders by creating two standalone businesses that are poised to accelerate growth and focus resources on distinct strategic priorities, customer needs and value creation," said Adam Schechter, who would remain chairman and chief executive of Labcorp.

“Our shareholders will be able to participate in the upside potential of two market-leading businesses in the global healthcare sector, each of which will be well-capitalized and positioned to generate sustainable growth with strong free cash flows and attractive returns.

"Today is a testament to our long history of growth through innovation and track record of delivering on our mission to improve health and improve lives.”

The board of directors, executive leadership and company name of the Clinical Development business "will be determined and announced in the future as plans for the spin-off continue to progress."

Labcorp is the Triad's largest Fortune 500 company, ranked No. 230 with fiscal 2021 revenues of $16.12 billion. The 2021 revenues were bolstered significantly by $2.2 billion in COVID-19 testing revenues. Labcorp has been a Fortune 500 company for 12 years.

The company said the Clinical Development standalone company had $3 billion in fiscal 2021 revenue. That would rank it at No. 828 on the Fortune 1000 list.

Meanwhile, the legacy Labcorp would have about $10.5 billion in revenue, which would rank it No. 348.

"I think this is a smart move that will allow the Clinical Development business to grow, given the increased demand for those services over the last two years," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

"Given that Labcorp has also been buying back its own shares, they will retain a good portion of the newly issued stock in the Clinical Development business, putting them in a position to potentially realize a profit on the business they bought back in 2014 in Covance."

Gray said the spin-off does not appear to be a means for Labcorp to "scrap an underperforming division."