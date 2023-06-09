Lake Norman is becoming the latest health-care market in which Atrium Health and Novant Health Inc. will compete head-to-head with community hospitals.

Atrium, the parent of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has broken ground on a 170,000 square-foot facility located in Cornelius that is projected to open to patients in 2025 with a workforce of 280.

It will feature 30 acute-care beds, two operating rooms, maternity suites and services, an intensive care unit with four beds and a cesarean-section operating room.

Atrium gained state health regulators' approval for the Lake Norman hospital in July 2021. At that time, the hospital represented a $154 million and 160,000-square-foot investment that would open in early 2024.

The hospital at southwest corner of the intersections of Westmoreland Road and N.C. 21 is located about 19 miles from Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville.

In February, Novant announced plans to return to the Iredell County marketplace, agreeing to pay $320 million to reacquire two community hospitals it co-owned for an 18-month period in the early 2000s.

The system signed an agreement to take ownership of the 123-bed Lake Norman hospital and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. It is projected to close later this year.

Atrium said it filed to open the Cornelius hospital because officials said they "recognize there is a need for emergency, primary and specialty care due to the tremendous population growth" among the communities in north Mecklenburg County.

The Atrium Lake Norman hospital is part of a more than $1 billion in capital expenditure investments announced in 2018 in the Charlotte area.

Other projects included: the Palmetto Tower at its Pineville hospital; Union West hospital and medical office building; Mountain Island free-standing emergency department, as well as Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation on the main campus.

While Novant plans to continue to operate the Mooresville facility as a hospital, Davis ceased operating as a full-service hospital in 2022.

Davis is being converted into a behavioral health inpatient hospital, with Lake Norman currently providing emergency room, obstetrics, surgical services and all outpatient tests and procedures for the Statesville market.