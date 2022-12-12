Lakes Edge Apartments complex sold for $20.5 million

The Lakes Edge Apartments complex in Greensboro has bought for $20.5 million by a Virginia residential real-estate company, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property at 5612-5646 W. Market St. contains 160 units.
The buyer is Van Metre Lakes Edge Apartments LLC, an affiliate of Van Metre Cos. of Fairfax, Va.
The seller is Lakes Edge Apts LLC of Tysons, Va.
Richard Craver
