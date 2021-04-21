Lakeside Villas apartment complex sold for $9 million

The Lakeside Villas Apartments complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $9 million to a Charlotte residential real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The complex sits on 46 acres at 301 Walkertown Road. It was built in 1970 and contains 347 units.
The buyer is Patio Court Apartments LLC, an affiliate of Bottom Line Property Management. The seller is the Lakes Edge Group LLC of Winston-Salem.
At least 61 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $689.15 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today