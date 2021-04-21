Lakeside Villas apartment complex sold for $9 million

The Lakeside Villas Apartments complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $9 million to a Charlotte residential real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The complex sits on 46 acres at 301 Walkertown Road. It was built in 1970 and contains 347 units.

The buyer is Patio Court Apartments LLC, an affiliate of Bottom Line Property Management. The seller is the Lakes Edge Group LLC of Winston-Salem.

At least 61 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $689.15 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

