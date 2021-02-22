Lamberti's Salon closing Saturday after 83 years

"We'd greet them with a glass of wine and tried to make the experience as relaxing as possible."

However, Powell said Lamberti's was dealt a significant economic blow during the Great Recession of 2008-11.

She said a number of her regular customers, including many who worked in healthcare, lost their jobs during that period.

"It took a lot of wind out of our sails, but we kept it going and got it back to good condition when we sold it in 2015," Powell said.

Powell said she wasn't stunned to learn that DiLisio has made the decision to close the business.

"With COVID being the way it has been the past year, I'm surprised it stayed open as long as it has," Powell said.

"The types of services we provided, you're right in someone's face even when you wear a mask. People who would get their hair done every four to five weeks began stretching it out to eight to 10 weeks.

"That's a lot of revenue gone."

Powell said she's hopeful that when the majority of individuals have their COVID-19 vaccines, the salon and day spa business will pick back up, but not likely at peak levels.

"When you can only have five to six in there (because of social distancing guidelines), I don't care how busy you are, you're not going to make enough to cover the overhead," Powell said.

