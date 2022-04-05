Landscaping work begins at former L.A. Reynolds site

Landscaping work has begun at the former L.A. Reynolds Garden Showcase site in western Forsyth County, about 3½ years after the 37-acre property was purchased for $2 million.

Mayfair Street Partners of Alpharetta, Ga., is the developer. In 2018, it opened a local office in Winston Tower in downtown Winston-Salem.

Simon Burgess, managing director of Mayfair who is based locally, could not be immediately reached for comment for an update on the redevelopment.

The L.A. Reynolds business, which had operated since 1979 at 4400 Styers Ferry Road, ended operations in the summer of 2017 amid a family dispute over future plans for the site.

The nursery, landscaping and gardening business was operated out of four buildings with a combined 28,443 square feet.

All of those buildings have been torn down recently to clear the way for the redevelopment.

In September 2018, the Winston-Salem City Council approved Mayfair’s rezoning request to convert the property into a $32 million mixed-use development.

At that time, the plans were for the development to feature 229 apartments and about 47,000 square feet of commercial and clubhouse uses in a total of eight buildings. The site plan shows 24,000 square feet of retail space, along with spaces for a restaurant, taproom, brewery and clubhouse.

“The Meadowlark Drive area is expanding nicely with a lot of single-family housing, and we believe there is a great opportunity for garden-style apartments in the area,” Burgess said in a July 2018 profile story in the Winston-Salem Journal.

The site would have open spaces offering a dog park, patios and greenway trails.

The plan would be to keep two of the planned new buildings for retail and restaurant use, as well as a farmer’s market. The site has 133 parking spaces.

The developer would be required to build a right-turn lane from Styers Ferry into the site. Because the complex would increase traffic, the developer is being required to post a $250,000 bond for future traffic improvements should they be required.

Mayfair plans to have its hospitality division operate the food and beverage retail sites.

The preliminary plans are for apartments with 1,000 to 1,100 square feet and a monthly rental of $1,000 to $1,100.

