Lasater Mill House sells for $1.75 million

Lasater Mill House
Koto Homes photo

The historic Lasater mill house in Clemmons has sold for $1.75 million to a Clemmons group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 14-room, 7,100-square-foot residence at 7951 Lasater Road originally was part of the Robert Lasater estate. It contains a fully operational mill with a lakeside garden and amphitheater.

The purchase includes three additional parcels with a boathouse that serves as guest quarters, according to a marketing flier by Coldwell Banker Realty.

The buyer is listed as Crabtree-Lasater Mill House LLC. Shana Crabtree is listed as the manager of the company, according to a corporations filing on the N.C. Secretary of State’s website.

The seller is Lasater Road 7851 LLC of Greensboro.

