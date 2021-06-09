Late mortgage payments increasing in Winston-Salem area

The percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued to rise during March, according to a report from national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.
The rate was 5.2% in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties. The rate was 4.4% a year ago.
The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The most recent high mark was 7.3% in January 2016.
The delinquency rate continued to rise for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, now up to 3.6% compared with 1.3% a year ago. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties, the 30-day delinquency rate was 5.5% in March, up from 4.7% a year earlier. The delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 3.9%, up from 1.5% a year ago.
CoreLogic officials have cautioned that the COVID-19-related economic shutdowns would cause payment delinquencies during the pandemic. Some lenders have offered forbearance to homeowners whose job was eliminated or furloughed.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”
The federal CARES Act provided forbearance for borrowers with federally backed mortgage loans who were economically impacted by the pandemic.
CoreLogic said borrowers in a forbearance program who have missed a mortgage payment are included in its delinquency statistics, even if the loan servicer has not reported the loan as delinquent to credit repositories.
“Homeowners are catching up on their debt as the economic effects of the pandemic begin to wane, which is yet another sign of forward motion on the road to overall recovery," said Frank Martell, CoreLogic's president and chief executive.
Before the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic began to be felt in March 2020, economists were saying housing markets and lenders were benefiting from more homeowners being able to stay current on their monthly mortgage payments, in part because of refinancing to lower mortgage rates.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
