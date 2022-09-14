Late mortgage payments pick up slightly during June in Triad

The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments rose slightly during June, national real-estate research firm CoreLogic reported Wednesday.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 3.4% in June for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 3% in May and 4.7% in June 2021. The metro area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem area was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate was 1.5% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, compared with 1.4% in May and 3% in June 2021.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

By comparison, for the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.4%, compared with 2.9% in May and 4.3% in June 2021.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.5%, up from 1.3% in May and from 3.2% in June 2021.

The Winston-Salem metro and Greensboro-High Point metro are tied for the highest delinquency rate among the state’s five largest metro areas.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.6%, compared with 2.4% in May and 4% a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.2%, compared with 2.1% in May and 3.4% a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 1.8%, compared with 1.7% in May and 3.1% a year ago.

“While early stage delinquencies edged up in June, they remained near historic lows through the first half of 2022,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic.

“Later-stage delinquencies fell by 60% from June 2021, with only a small increase in foreclosures, indicating that delinquent borrowers are able to find alternatives to foreclosure.”

The Winston-Salem metro area had a more than twofold increase in foreclosure filings during July, although the number remains fairly low on a historical basis, according to an Attom Data Solutions report released in August.

Attom, a national real-estate research firm, listed the five-county area with 78 filings in July, up 239% compared with 23 in July 2021 and up 3.9% from 76 in June.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area, with 42 in July. Davidson County with 19, Davie and Stokes counties with six and Yadkin County with five.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 284 filings for all of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 92 filings in June, up 170% from 34 a year ago and up 33.3% from 69 in June.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 72, followed by Randolph County at 12 and Rockingham County at eight.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 354 filings for all of 2021.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 195 filings in July, compared with 233 in June and 68 a year ago.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 33 filings in July, compared with 35 in June and 11 a year ago.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 53 filings in July, compared with 87 in June and 22 a year ago.