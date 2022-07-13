Late mortgage payments rose slightly in Triad during April

National real-estate research firm CoreLogic reported Tuesday that the percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments rose during April.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 3.5% in April for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 3.2% in March and 4.9% in April 2021. The metro consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem area was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate was unchanged at 1.6% from March to April for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due. It was 3.3% in April 2021.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

For the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.4%, compared with 3.2% in March and 5.2% in April 2021.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.5%, down from 1.6% in March and from 3.7% in April 2021.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.6%, compared with 2.4% in March and 4.3% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.2%, unchanged from March and down from 3% a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.3%, compared with 2.1% in March and 3.6% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1%, down from 1.1% in March and 2.5% a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 1.9%, compared with 1.8% in March and 3.4% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 0.8%, down from 0.9% in March and 2.4% a year ago.

“The U.S. foreclosure rate edged up in the spring after hitting a historic low at the end of 2021,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic.

“Moratoria and forbearance that helped keep homeowners out of foreclosure are expiring for many borrowers.

"But, ongoing strong employment numbers and large amounts of equity should keep foreclosure rates low moving forward.”

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

Attom Data Solutions reported in June the Winston-Salem metro area had a more than threefold increase in foreclosure filings during May, although the number is still fairly low on a historical basis.

Attom listed the area with 71 filings for May, which is up 317% from 17 a year ago and up 29.1% from 55 in April.

Forsyth, as is typical, had the most in the area, with 45 in May. Stokes followed with 10, Davidson with eight, Davie with five and Yadkin with three.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 284 filings for all of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 103 filings in May, up 586% from 15 a year ago and up 19.8% from 86 in April.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 354 filings for all of 2021.