Latest incident on Hanes Mall campus prompts pledge for larger law-enforcement presence

The latest in a series of violent incidents on the Hanes Mall property in the past 2½ years has prompted local law-enforcement agencies to pledge to ramp up their presence for at least the holiday shopping season.

Bobby Kimbrough, Forsyth County's sheriff, said in a statement released Sunday that his office and Winston-Salem police "will be implementing saturation patrols at and around Hanes Mall."

Kimbrough described the assault Saturday on two adult Greensboro residents as "a disgusting, deplorable act of violence."

"It was senseless," he said. "It was uncalled for, and it saddened me to not only hear about it, but to also see it captured on video.

"The increased officer presence is a reminder to our community that we all deserve to celebrate the holiday season in peace."

The statement was released about 18 hours after the Greensboro residents were assaulted about 6:37 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot near the TGIF restaurant.

Officers responded to a call to assist off-duty officers in handling a fight involving male and female juveniles, who were believed to be between the ages of 15 and 20.