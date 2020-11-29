Latest incident on Hanes Mall campus prompts pledge for larger law-enforcement presence

The latest in a series of violent incidents on the Hanes Mall property in the past 2½ years has prompted local law-enforcement agencies to pledge to ramp up their presence for at least the holiday shopping season.
Bobby Kimbrough, Forsyth County's sheriff, said in a statement released Sunday that his office and Winston-Salem police "will be implementing saturation patrols at and around Hanes Mall."
Kimbrough described the assault Saturday on two adult Greensboro residents as "a disgusting, deplorable act of violence."
"It was senseless," he said. "It was uncalled for, and it saddened me to not only hear about it, but to also see it captured on video.
"The increased officer presence is a reminder to our community that we all deserve to celebrate the holiday season in peace."
The statement was released about 18 hours after the Greensboro residents were assaulted about 6:37 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot near the TGIF restaurant.
Officers responded to a call to assist off-duty officers in handling a fight involving male and female juveniles, who were believed to be between the ages of 15 and 20.
Police said Vincent Antonio Pearsall and Latina Nicole Melton, both of Sweetbirch Drive, were at the mall to pick up their daughter when they became caught up in the fight.
Police said the juveniles assaulted the two, taking Melton's purse. Police said no one was seriously injured during the assault.
The assault was described as a strong-armed robbery. No arrests have been made as of the time of Kimbrough's statement.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the assault call the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Other incidents
The strong-arm robbery occurred just a week after a Nov. 21 shooting incident outside the mall.
Police said a group of juveniles was fighting in the parking lot near JCPenney at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 21 when a gun was fired.
Off-duty officers heard the single gunshot while responding to the fight, with several members of the group running away, police said.
The bullet struck concrete before grazing the side of the juvenile victim’s face. At that time, officers detained and identified all three juveniles. The victim’s injury was considered as non-life threatening.
Other incidents have occurred at the mall.
Support Local Journalism
On Nov. 16, Isaac Banos-Salazar, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property, during a Jan. 24 incident in the mall's parking lot outside the Forever 21 store.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave Banos-Salazar, who was 18 at the time of the Jan. 24 shooting and has no previous criminal convictions, two consecutive suspended sentences of 18 months to 34 months. He placed Banos-Salazar on supervised probation for three years and gave him an active sentence of 21 days in the county Jail.
Police reported Aug. 1 that three juveniles were arrested following a report of a fight involving about 50 juveniles inside the mall. Two juveniles were arrested for affray and the third was charged with disorderly conduct, police said.
On July 13, police reported multiple individuals fired gunshots inside the lower level of the mall. No injuries were reported. Officers arrested an alleged shooter at the nearby Carolina Ale House.
On July 8, the man accused of fatally shooting Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. outside a restaurant at the mall in August 2019 was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Robert Anthony Granato, 23, also was indicted on a charge of carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol.
In March 2018, five teenagers were charged in connection with a disturbance at the mall’s food court that involved up to 100 teens, police said.
A number of those teens refused to leave the mall premises, violating the mall’s then-6 p.m. curfew and engaging in a skirmish with police.
Mall safety
According to the mall’s current curfew policy, updated on Aug. 5, teenagers without an escort are required to leave by 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The curfew has been moved up from 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the past three years.
Unsupervised teenagers are not allowed to congregate in the parking lot, outside sidewalks and the entrance corridors at the mall. Teens failing to adhere to the curfew are subject to being arrested for trespassing.
The curfew policy is in effect for the entire mall except for Belk, Macy’s, J.C. Penney and Dillard’s, which have outside entrances, the mall policy states.
Sarah Kotelnicki, marketing director for Hanes Mall, could not be immediately reached for comment on Saturday's assault.
In January, Kotelnicki said that “we take the concerns of our customers and the community very seriously.”
The mall’s code of conduct prohibits the “carrying or displaying weapons of any kind, except those carried by authorized law enforcement officers or security personnel in the performance of their duties, and by security officials specifically permitted by shopping center management.”
Kotelnicki said the mall employs a full-time third-party security company.
Police Lt. Jose Gomez said in January the mall hires off-duty police officers for weekend duty. Gomez said off-duty police officers working at the mall are trained “that if they see a potential problem to call in backup.”
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.