A bipartisan group of N.C. senators are attempting again to provide dedicated annual state funding for tobacco-prevention programs.

Senate Bill 116, titled "2023 Youth END (End nicotine dependency) Act," was placed directly in the Senate Rules and Operations committee, where it could be shelved for the rest of the 2023 session.

The bill faces a daunting challenge considering similar bipartisan bills filed in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 were not heard in a House or Senate committee.

SB116 has Republicans Kevin Corbin of Cherokee County and Jim Burgin of Lee County, and Democrat Gale Adcock of Wake County as primary sponsors.

Bill sponsors want to have $17 million dedicated from the state's Master Settlement Agreement funding placed annually in the Tobacco Use Prevention Fund.

The language targets “new and emerging tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, especially among youth and people of childbearing age.”

Those monies would be focused on:

* Collaborative educational efforts between county health departments and school districts;

* Evidence-based media campaigns on the health risks of using tobacco;

* Prevention initiatives aimed at military personnel in the state;

* Grants to community colleges to promote tobacco-free campus;

* Tracking tobacco use among youths and “populations most at risk from tobacco use,” and;

* Conducting independent evaluations of these programs.

In 2011, the Republican-controlled General Assembly abolished the N.C. Health and Wellness Fund — funded by Master Settlement Agreement monies — after 10 years of existence as part of an attempt at resolving the state’s budget gap at that time.

The average annual spending on the state programs had been $17 million at that time.

Reality check

Tobacco manufacturers, including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA, agreed in 1998 to settle lawsuits that 46 state attorneys general, including North Carolina’s, brought over smoking-related health-care costs.

The manufacturers agreed to pay those states at least a combined $246 billion over 20 years.

MSA payments to some states, such as North Carolina, are in perpetuity.

North Carolina's share of the MSA was $134.1 million in 2022. That annual amount has been shrinking as well in recent years since it is dependent on national cigarette sales and shipment volumes.

Most of the states, including North Carolina, have since siphoned much, if not all, of the MSA payments toward their general funds.

The Republican-controlled state legislature provided a range of $1.1 million to $2.9 million to tobacco-prevention programs during state fiscal years 2013-14 to 2020-21.

Economists say most states have become dependent on MSA money and tobacco excise taxes to fill general-fund gaps.

SB116 reflects that reality. After dedicating another $17.5 million in annual MSA funds to the Golden Leaf Foundation, the remaining $99.6 million would go to the General Fund.

Golden Leaf focuses primarily on rural areas where tobacco was a major cash crop, but the amount of tobacco grown and the number of farms have declined on a similar pace as smoking among adults nationwide.

Its funding would be used in long-term economic development initiatives.

Juul settlement

North Carolina did move to the middle of the pack during 2022 when it comes to dedicated state spending on tobacco prevention programs, courtesy of the precedent-setting $40 million settlement with electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc.

The state rose from 44th to 27th in terms of annual funding toward those programs, such as quit lines and public health marketing initiatives.

That’s according to the 22nd annual Broken Promises to Our Children report from several anti-tobacco advocacy groups led by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

The $13.4 million is the largest dedicated amount since $17.3 million in the 2011-12 state budget.

However, the vast majority comes from a nonrecurring source: the $13 million first payout out of the Juul settlement.

Of the remaining amount, $300,000 comes from the N.C. Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services to the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement for the performance of statewide compliance checks to enforce the state’s youth tobacco access law.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, is a leading legislative healthcare proponent, having served as president of N.C. Baptist Hospital.

Lambeth has acknowledged the challenge of tobacco-cessation initiatives in tobacco country.

“North Carolina has a rich history with both our tobacco farmers and strong corporate partners who have been the backbone of our economy.” he said. “Tobacco remains an important part of that history.”

“It is important that we continue to inform our citizens of the risk and that we particularly make sure our youth are aware of those risks,” Lambeth said. “With this $17 million-a-year investment, we can prevent young people from ever picking up tobacco.

“Or, if we fail to invest now, we can pay $3.81 billion in smoking-related health care costs and $4.24 billion in productivity losses each year.”