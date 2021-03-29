Law-enforcement retirement credit bills introduced in legislature, named after Hutchens

Two bipartisan bills were introduced Monday that would allow select law-enforcement officers to purchase up to four years' worth of credits in a state employees' retirement system.

Both Senate Bill 381 and companion House Bill 417 are titled "The Sergeant Mickey Hutchens Act" after the Winston-Salem police officer who died in the line of duty in October 2009.

The Republican members of the Forsyth County legislative delegation — Sen. Joyce Krawiec and Reps. Donny Lambeth, Lee Zachary and Jeff Zenger — serve as primary or co-sponsors of the bills.

The link between Hutchens and the proposed legislation was not explained in the bills.

"It is as much a way to recognize him, and acknowledge he was one of those who might have benefited from this change in law," Lambeth said.

"I’m not certain how many officers will be affected by this change," Krawiec said. "I know it has been an important issue for our law enforcement officers."