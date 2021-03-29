Law-enforcement retirement credit bills introduced in legislature, named after Hutchens

Two bipartisan bills were introduced Monday that would allow select law-enforcement officers to purchase up to four years' worth of credits in a state employees' retirement system.
Both Senate Bill 381 and companion House Bill 417 are titled "The Sergeant Mickey Hutchens Act" after the Winston-Salem police officer who died in the line of duty in October 2009.
The Republican members of the Forsyth County legislative delegation — Sen. Joyce Krawiec and Reps. Donny Lambeth, Lee Zachary and Jeff Zenger — serve as primary or co-sponsors of the bills.
The link between Hutchens and the proposed legislation was not explained in the bills.
"It is as much a way to recognize him, and acknowledge he was one of those who might have benefited from this change in law," Lambeth said.
"I’m not certain how many officers will be affected by this change," Krawiec said. "I know it has been an important issue for our law enforcement officers."
The bills would allow law-enforcement, probation/parole and correctional officers who hold an advanced law enforcement or corrections certificate "to purchase at full cost up to four years' creditable services in either the teachers and state employees' or the local government employees' retirement system."
The certificate must be issued by either the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards commission or the N.C. Sheriff's Education and Training Standards commission.
The bill, if signed into law, would go into effect July 1.
According to www.myncretirement.com, "most retirement credit is earned by making contributions to the retirement systems while working and receiving pay from an employer that participates in one of the retirement systems."
"However, in some cases, you may be eligible to purchase retirement credit that may increase the amount of your monthly benefit, or allow you to retire at an earlier age, in accordance with North Carolina retirement laws."
The state's Retirement Systems division makes available a retirement purchase estimator.
Hutchens and another officer, Daniel Clark, responded to a call at the Bojangles' restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway, where a man was harassing his ex-wife.
Officers chased that man, Monte Denard Evans, to a nearby ravine. Evans fired on the officers, hitting Hutchens and Clark. Clark returned fire, killing Evans.
Clark survived, but Hutchens died of his injuries a few days later. He left a wife and two daughters.
Hutchens grew up in Yadkin and lived there, commuting to Winston-Salem for his job. He crossed the Yadkin River bridge almost every day.
In 2011, the N.C. Transportation Department approved naming the U.S. 421 bridge joining Forsyth and Yadkin counties after Hutchens.
On Nov. 6, 2011, the bridge over the Yadkin River was dedicated to Hutchens on what would have been his 53rd birthday.
