Law firm officials buy downtown Winston-Salem site

The downtown Winston-Salem property site of Holton Law Firm has been bought by members of the firm for $705,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the property at 857 W. Fifth St. is listed as threefour LLC of Winston-Salem. Firm attorneys Lynne Holton is listed as president of the company, while Walter Holton Jr. is listed as vice president.
The seller is 857 West Fifth LLC of Linwood.
Richard Craver
