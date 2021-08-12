 Skip to main content
Law firm officials buy downtown Winston-Salem site
Law firm officials buy downtown Winston-Salem site

The downtown Winston-Salem property site of Holton Law Firm has been bought by members of the firm for $705,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the property at 857 W. Fifth St. is listed as threefour LLC of Winston-Salem. Firm attorneys Lynne Holton is listed as president of the company, while Walter Holton Jr. is listed as vice president.

The seller is 857 West Fifth LLC of Linwood.

