Leapfrog patient-safety grades unchanged for Forsyth, Wake Forest Baptist

Forsyth had: three below average and two above for the five infection measures; four above average and three below for the seven surgical measures; four above average and two below for the six practices to prevent errors measures; three above average for the three safety-problems measures; and four above average, one average and one below for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.

“I’m proud to say this newly released data reflects our continued dedication to reduce our hospital-associated infection rates to historic lows,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant's chief medical officer.

“Combining our deep culture and commitment to patient safety and quality with data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, we are creating a robust ecosystem that will help us reach our goal of zero hospital-acquired infections and serious safety events."

Wake Forest Baptist performed below the national average in 13 measures, above average in 12 measures and average in one.