Leapfrog patient-safety grades unchanged for Forsyth, Wake Forest Baptist

Patient-safety grades for Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers were unchanged in a key analysis this fall that had limited COVID-19 data.
The Leapfrog Group discloses grades twice a year for more than 2,600 hospitals nationally, with the latest report coming out Monday.
Forsyth retained an A grade for the fourth consecutive report.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stayed at C for the seventh consecutive report.
Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro received a B grade after being at an A for the previous two reports, while Wesley Long dropped from a B to a C.
Leapfrog is a national nonprofit organization founded by larger employers and private health-care purchasers. Its semiannual patient-safety grades are considered as a key healthcare provider measuring stick.
"While the data does not yet include findings collected during the height of COVID-19, the data offers an indication of how well hospitals implemented fundamental safety precautions prior to the pandemic, an important factor in preparedness," Leapfrog said in its news release.
Medical Park Hospital was graded at A for the 10th consecutive report. Kernersville Medical Center was graded at B for the third consecutive report.
Leapfrog began issuing safety scores in spring 2012. Its overall and individual category grades can reflect multiple years of review.
Leapfrog researchers said they have determined that when compared with an A hospital, patients at a B hospital on average face a 35% greater risk of avoidable death, as well as an 88% greater risk at a C hospital and a 92% greater risk at a D and F hospital.
Researchers use publicly available data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog hospital survey, and secondary data sources to produce a composite score.
“We see in the news every day the extraordinary courage of clinicians and staff caring for patients stricken by COVID-19," said Leah Binder, Leapfrog's president and chief executive.
"What’s less apparent — yet equally laudable — are the untold efforts behind the scenes to protect patients.
"Hospitals’ commitment to the fundamentals have saved lives too, like preventing infection, ensuring universal hand hygiene, and double and triple checking everything to avoid errors."
Local scores
Forsyth performed above the national average in 17 measures, average in one measure and below average in nine measures.
Forsyth had: three below average and two above for the five infection measures; four above average and three below for the seven surgical measures; four above average and two below for the six practices to prevent errors measures; three above average for the three safety-problems measures; and four above average, one average and one below for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.
“I’m proud to say this newly released data reflects our continued dedication to reduce our hospital-associated infection rates to historic lows,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant's chief medical officer.
“Combining our deep culture and commitment to patient safety and quality with data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, we are creating a robust ecosystem that will help us reach our goal of zero hospital-acquired infections and serious safety events."
Wake Forest Baptist performed below the national average in 13 measures, above average in 12 measures and average in one.
The center had: three above average and two below grades among the five infection measures; four above average and three below for the seven surgical measures; three above average and two below for the six practices to prevent errors measures (there was no assessment for handwashing); two below and one above for the three safety-problems measures; and four below, one average and one above for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.
Dr. Erik Summers, chief medical officer at Wake Forest Baptist, said that "we always welcome the opportunity to learn how we can become better through various survey results."
"As we continue to face the challenges and fatigue of the pandemic, our commitment to the safety of our patients has never been more important."
Cone performed above the national average in 15 measures and below average in 12.
The center had: three below average and two above grades among the five infection measures; five below average and two above for the seven surgical measures; four above average and two below for the six practices to prevent errors measures; two above average and one below for the three safety-problems measures; and five above and one below for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.
We have achieved great success in improving safety at Cone Health over the past five years," said Dr. Bruce Swords, Cone’s chief physician executive.
"We are not satisfied with our current performance and will not be until we again reach the highest standards. We have started our current fiscal year with great results and expect to see these grades change over the next couple of Leapfrog reporting periods.
