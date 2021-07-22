Learfield drops IMG College from its branding

The rebranding of Learfield, the dominant media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics, continued Thursday with the decision to drop IMG College from the brand.

IMG College of Winston-Salem and rival Learfield completed in January 2019 a merger that combines the multimedia rights of the Big Four universities in North Carolina and the bulk of the ACC within the agency.

Learfield is based in Plano, Texas with local operations in Winston-Salem.

Learfield said the rebranding is meant “to simplify, strengthen, and modernize how it represents its portfolio of products to its clients, its partners and the communities in which it operates.”

