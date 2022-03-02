Learfield forms NFT product and brand partnership

Learfield said it has reached a multi-faceted agreement with Recur on a collegiate digital products and collectibles initiative.

Learfield is based in Plano, Texas, with local operations in Winston-Salem.

The products will be available via Reucr’s collegiate NFT platform www.NFTU.com that debuts March 14.

Learfield is known for its expertise in college media, sponsorships, fan data, event ticketing, technology and licensing. Recur is a leading NFT technology platform serving the largest global brands.

The partnership agreement includes: commemorative NFT tickets and packages through Paciolan; integration of NFTU.com into official athletic websites and apps built by Sidearm Sports; lLicensing administration and management through Learfield’s licensing unit CLC; NFT category-specific college sports marketing sponsorship with Learfield partner institutions; and product development, asset creation and brand sponsor NFT offerings .

Recur also will assist with CLC’s Compass name, image and likeness deal management and disclosure platform to manage individual student-athlete opt-in for its NFT opportunities that include their name, image and likeness.

