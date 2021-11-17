Learfield launches marketing program to link businesses with college athletes

Learfield, the dominant media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics, has launched a new program focused on the name, image and likeness initiative.
Learfield Allied offers businesses what it claims to be "the first-ever opportunity to create deeper fan connections by combining university intellectual property with the brand’s own engagement with student-athletes."
Learfield is based in Plano, Texas, with local operations in Winston-Salem.
The company specializes in providing fully integrated solutions, including: branding, licensing and multimedia rights management; access to professional concessions, ticket sales and fan engagement systems and support; publishing, radio, digital and social expertise; and campus-wide business and sponsorship development.
In November 2019, the NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted to allow athletes to sell their name, image and likeness, or NIL.
According to a Sept. 1 ESPN report, NCAA rules only prohibit a school or its employees from paying an athlete directly for his or her NIL rights.
Learfield identified nine athletic programs as among the initial participants including Duke, Florida State, Louisville and Syracuse from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The others are Florida, Kansas, St. John's, Utah and Wisconsin.
Learfield said in a separate statement that "there are many schools aware, and ready to engage, but these (nine) were good with being named in this announcement. As we have others, we will certainly share."
"While the company does not represent student-athletes, Learfield Allied provides opportunities for student-athletes to engage with trusted brand partners invested in college sports marketing with the support of university partners who choose to participate," the company said.
Cole Gahagan, Learfield's president and chief executive, said the new program has emerged from its willingness "to listen, learn and help schools, brand partners and student-athletes maximize opportunities."
“By building a nationwide, consistent framework, we’re ensuring that the invaluable intellectual property of our school partners remains under the highest level of commercial safeguard, while at the same time significantly widening the opportunities for student-athletes, universities and corporate brands alike."
Other NIL offering from Learfield include Compass, billed as a "comprehensive student-athlete education, disclosure, compliance and monitoring platform for NIL."
In October, the company joined with OneTeam Partners to provide opt-in licensing opportunities for student-athlete inclusion in merchandise programs.
UNC's approach
Learfield completed in January 2019 an acquisition of IMG College of Winston-Salem that combined the multimedia rights of the Big Four universities in North Carolina and the bulk of the ACC within the agency.
UNC Chapel Hill said in July that it had begun a group licensing arrangement for its athletes under the NIL policy. It claimed to be the first university to create a group program.
UNC has hired The Brandr Group for the initiative, which is not an exclusive arrangement for the athletes
"This is an outstanding opportunity because it will allow our student-athletes to benefit, together, with our trademarks and logos — and to have more choices and chances to collectively benefit from their NIL," UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement.
"I have long supported the group-licensing concept because it can positively impact so many student-athletes."
According to a July report by The Athletic, Tar Heel athletes can choose to be marketed in groups of three or more within their sport, or six or more sports in cobranded licensing and marketing programs with UNC's intellectual property.
Brandr creates licensing opportunities for the athletes in apparel and non-apparel categories, and other co-branded sponsorships."
