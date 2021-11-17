Learfield launches marketing program to link businesses with college athletes

UNC's approach

Learfield completed in January 2019 an acquisition of IMG College of Winston-Salem that combined the multimedia rights of the Big Four universities in North Carolina and the bulk of the ACC within the agency.

UNC Chapel Hill said in July that it had begun a group licensing arrangement for its athletes under the NIL policy. It claimed to be the first university to create a group program.

UNC has hired The Brandr Group for the initiative, which is not an exclusive arrangement for the athletes

"This is an outstanding opportunity because it will allow our student-athletes to benefit, together, with our trademarks and logos — and to have more choices and chances to collectively benefit from their NIL," UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement.

"I have long supported the group-licensing concept because it can positively impact so many student-athletes."

According to a July report by The Athletic, Tar Heel athletes can choose to be marketed in groups of three or more within their sport, or six or more sports in cobranded licensing and marketing programs with UNC's intellectual property.

Brandr creates licensing opportunities for the athletes in apparel and non-apparel categories, and other co-branded sponsorships."

