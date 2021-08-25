 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Learfield launches Varsity Network app
0 Comments

Learfield launches Varsity Network app

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The rebranding of Learfield, the dominant media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics, continued Wednesday with its launch of The Varsity Network app.

The app provides access to free live game-day audio broadcasts for nearly 200 schools during various sports seasons. The app is available for iPhone or Android use.

Learfield is based in Plano, Texas with local operations in Winston-Salem. It holds the multimedia rights of the Big Four universities in North Carolina and the bulk of the ACC within the agency.

Any audio broadcast produced by Learfield for its school partners will be accessible to fans through the app.

The network also offers original content and national college programming, such as College Sports Now, College Football Blitz and College Football Saturday Night with Mike Golic and Kate Scott.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News