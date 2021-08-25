Learfield launches Varsity Network app

The rebranding of Learfield, the dominant media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics, continued Wednesday with its launch of The Varsity Network app.

The app provides access to free live game-day audio broadcasts for nearly 200 schools during various sports seasons. The app is available for iPhone or Android use.

Learfield is based in Plano, Texas with local operations in Winston-Salem. It holds the multimedia rights of the Big Four universities in North Carolina and the bulk of the ACC within the agency.

Any audio broadcast produced by Learfield for its school partners will be accessible to fans through the app.

The network also offers original content and national college programming, such as College Sports Now, College Football Blitz and College Football Saturday Night with Mike Golic and Kate Scott.

