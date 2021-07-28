Lee Enterprises joins Amazon Advertising on initiative

Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of the Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record of Greensboro, announced Tuesday it is collaborating with Amazon Advertising on a new initiative.

The “Over The Top” services will be available to Lee’s more than 35,000 local business advertisers. OTT streams video directly to viewers using various video services and internet-enabled devices.

Amazon Advertising offers OTT inventory across IMDb TV, Twitch, top-tier network and broadcaster apps, and Amazon’s News app. Amazon OTT and Twitch jointly reach an unduplicated monthly audience of 120 million viewers across the U.S.

“This new opportunity is an excellent example of our commitment to delivering powerful solutions which solve for the needs of our clients and fit within our digital transformation strategy,” Kevin Mowbray, Lee’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

