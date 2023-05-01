The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Friday it has prohibited a legacy SunTrust Banks branch manager from participation in financial activities after determining she engaged in “unsafe and unsound banking practices and breaches of fiduciary duties.”

The FDIC said in a news release that between April 23, 2019, and May 29, 2019, Aleia Kadar used her position to open business bank accounts “designed to receive proceeds of fraudulent activity” and that she “accepted bribes to open the accounts.”

“Respondent’s practices and breaches involved personal dishonesty and demonstrated willful disregard for the safety and soundness of the bank.”