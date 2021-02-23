Legal notices bill puts focus on importance of revenue streams

Bill changes

There have been two significant changes since the bills cleared Judiciary 4. Warren said additional changes are planned before a vote is taken.

The first requires county of Board of Elections to continue to post their legal notices in newspapers to adhere to state law.

The second would maintain the publishing in newspapers of individuals delinquent with past-due taxes.

David Woronoff, publisher of The Pilot of Southern Pines, said that acknowledging the need to keep delinquent tax reports in newspapers proves the NCPA's point about the value of keeping all local public notices in newspapers.

"The reason that the tax liens were removed from this bill is that the counties understand the power and the permanence of the local newspaper," Woronoff said. "It's not what you pay to put the notice in the newspaper, but how much you collect."

He cited that for The Pilot, a $6,700 tax-lien ad netted $800,000 in delinquent taxes ... because the threat of having their name in the newspaper sends chills down people's back and sends them for their checkbook."

Warren said "it's not my intention to denigrate the newspaper industry."