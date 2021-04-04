Legislators question need for employment COVID-19 vaccination mandate

It may be a matter of when, not whether, the state legislature will address the issue of requiring COVID-19 vaccinations in the workplace.

What side of the issue legislators fall on could be among the more intriguing developments of the 2021 session.

So far, no bill has been introduced that specifically addresses COVID-19 vaccinations and employment, although there have been three related to return to school.

Yet, Gov. Roy Cooper said in March he planned to talk with legislative leaders about whether vaccines should be required for certain jobs.

“Suffice to say we’re going to be pushing for people to get this vaccine,” Cooper said. “We’re going to continue to work with businesses and others about the best way to do that.”

There have been calls to require vaccinations for certain essential frontline workers, such as at meat-processing plants, which dealt with significant COVID-19 outbreaks among production workers in the first three months of the pandemic.

“We know there is going to be a lot of jobs where it’s going to be important to be vaccinated because they deal with the public,” Cooper said.