Leonard Ryden Burr expands Triad presence with ownership stake in Greensboro firm

Leonard Ryden Burr LLC said Tuesday it had added to its presence as the Triad's largest independent residential real-estate agency by acquiring ownership stakes in Tyler Redhead & McAlister of Greensboro.
The transaction, which was completed Friday, represents LBR's co-owners Curtis Leonard and Robert Gefaell joining with TRM co-founder Alec McAlister in purchasing the TRM shares of co-founders Marti Tyler and Katie Redhead.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Tyler and Redhead have stepped down from management duties, but continue to assist customers.
LBR, founded in 2004, is based in Winston-Salem with 81 agents. The firms retain their brand names in their respective markets.
“I always had a deep respect and admiration for Curtis and what he built at Leonard Ryden Burr," McAlister said in a statement.
"We consider LRB to be a peer of ours in that we are both privately held, leaders in our respective markets, and offer outstanding service to our clients. The level of energy and enthusiasm that Robert has brought to LRB has further strengthened what was already a dynamic culture."
Tyler said that "while stepping away from leadership is bittersweet for me, I am proud of the brand we built over the years and plan to continue to help strengthen the brand through an energized focus on sales.”
It is the second ownership transition for LRB in the past 14 months.
In August 2019, LRB founding partners Brooke Burr and Michael Ryden sold their ownership interests to Leonard and Robert Gefaell. Burr is the wife of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.
Burr and Ryden also stepped away from day-to-day management of the firm, but continue to serve customers.
