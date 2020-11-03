Leonard Ryden Burr expands Triad presence with ownership stake in Greensboro firm

Leonard Ryden Burr LLC said Tuesday it had added to its presence as the Triad's largest independent residential real-estate agency by acquiring ownership stakes in Tyler Redhead & McAlister of Greensboro.

The transaction, which was completed Friday, represents LBR's co-owners Curtis Leonard and Robert Gefaell joining with TRM co-founder Alec McAlister in purchasing the TRM shares of co-founders Marti Tyler and Katie Redhead.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Tyler and Redhead have stepped down from management duties, but continue to assist customers.

LBR, founded in 2004, is based in Winston-Salem with 81 agents. The firms retain their brand names in their respective markets.

“I always had a deep respect and admiration for Curtis and what he built at Leonard Ryden Burr," McAlister said in a statement.

"We consider LRB to be a peer of ours in that we are both privately held, leaders in our respective markets, and offer outstanding service to our clients. The level of energy and enthusiasm that Robert has brought to LRB has further strengthened what was already a dynamic culture."