LeoTarra affiliate buys 18-acre tract in Kernersville

LeoTerra Development, with operations in Greensboro and Kernersville, has spent $1.05 million to buy a combined 18.3-acre tract off Solomon Drive in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The undeveloped properties are a 17.3-acre tract and a 1.17-acre tract, both listed as 0 Union Cross Road.

The buyer is LeoTarra Smith Crossing LLC. The seller is I-40/Union Cross RE LLC of Oak Ridge.

In August 2021, a LeoTarra affiliate paid $1.72 million to purchase 57.29 acres on Lacy Holt Road in Graham. The development company intends to build a single-family home subdivision on the site.

LeoTerra is a land development company serving the Southeast.

The company has developed more than 5,000 single-family residential lots and more than 400,000 square feet of Class A self-storage facilities.